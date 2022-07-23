Can you imagine a collaboration between Snopp Dogg and the k-pop group BTS? Xbox yes, and prepare a project with them

Without giving many details, the company announces a partnership that also includes musician and producer Benny Blanco.

The promises that Xbox leaves us are more than exciting. At the moment, we know that the company is developing many games that have not yet been announced, but it seems that it is also willing to explore all the possibilities of video games and technology with initiatives that involve collaborations of the most particular.

What’s the latest Xbox idea? Those from Redmond have not yet revealed their details, but we already know that their next project requires the collaboration of several musical artists. We talk about Snoop Doggk-pop group BTS and the musician benny whitewho star in the latest partnership announced by Xbox on Twitter.

As we have already said, the company has not advanced the characteristics of this project, so we will be attentive to its social networks to know the next data. For the moment, and as we read in the tweet inserted above these lines, Xbox has decided to collaborate with these artists “to create something unheard of“, but they do not specify what it is.

Of course, the choice of Xbox will surprise more than one player, as these figures work very different musical genres. For now, we will be waiting for the company to publish more information about its project and, meanwhile, we can continue to enjoy services that they only grow. After all, the team continues to expand its Xbox Game Pass catalog and promises to improve the features of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

