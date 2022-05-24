Can you imagine a Final Fantasy XV developed by the authors of Deus Ex? Well, we were about to see it

The former Eidos Montreal art director says his project looked “really cool,” but Square Enix moved the game to Japan.

Hundreds of books could be written with anecdotes from the video game world, but that does not mean that we get tired of discovering them. Today’s curiosity is starring Square Enix, Eidos Montreal and Final Fantasy XV, as the western developer, now a subsidiary of Embracer Group, was about to develop the last numbered installment from the iconic RPG franchise.

We tried to make Final Fantasy XV. They then decided to return it to Japan. Ours was very very coolJonathan Jacques BelleteteThis explains it Jonathan Jacques Belleteteformer art director at Eidos Montreal, in an interview with True Achievements: “[Eidos Montreal] got Deus Ex back. I was the art director [Deus Ex: Human Revolution]. So I was the executive art director on Mankind Divided. Later we tried to make Final Fantasy XV. Then they decided to return it to Japan, which I think was a very big mistake, but it’s still the truth. ours was very very cool“.

The former art director has not developed the experience of Eidos Montreal with Final Fantasy XV, although various sources consulted by True Achievements allude to an RPG installment with style “space opera” from which there were already some sketches, basic arts and various ideas regarding the design of the game. Unfortunately, it seems that Square Enix did not want to risk a western studio taking over its most famous brand and, therefore, derived the project to Japan.

Of course, Eidos Montreal would have given a differential touch to the Final Fantasy franchise, although we will never know the outcome of your ideas with the RPG. Despite this, the developer looks to the future with Unreal Engine 5 and, after the purchase of Embracer Group mentioned at the beginning of this news, is already preparing to develop new Triple A. After all, the parent company already has some ideas to take advantage of the franchises that have just landed in your portfolio.

More about: Final Fantasy XV, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix and Final Fantasy.