Canada: At least 10 killed and 15 injured in multiple knife attacks

The assailants, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, are wanted by the Canadian Police (RCMP / Handout via REUTERS)

At least 10 people died this Sunday and another 15 were injured in a multiple stabbing in the province of Saskatchewanin central Canada, according to a local police spokeswoman.

Speaking at a news conference, spokeswoman Rhonda Blackmore said authorities have identified the alleged perpetrators of the attack, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson31 and 30 years old, respectively, whose whereabouts are unknown and are wanted by the Police.

The deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police indicated that the injured were transferred to hospitals in the area.

According to preliminary investigations, some of the people were attacked intentionally, while others were attacked arbitrarily, although at the moment the motivations of the attackers, who were aboard a vehicle, are unknown.

Canadian police introduce the suspects during a press conference (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)

The stabbings occurred at 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon areas of Saskatchewan.

The Police received the first alert call around 05:40 local time this Sunday (11:40 GMT), reporting a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation and shortly after began receiving numerous calls notifying of stabbings in other locations.

Following reports of sightings of the suspects in Regina, the provincial capital located more than 300 kilometers to the south, alert and search expanded to include neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Albertaa vast region nearly half the size of Europe.

The Regina Police Service said in a press release that, with the help of the RCMP, it was working on multiple fronts to locate and apprehend suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium″.

The knife attacks occurred in the province of Saskatchewan, in central Canada (Twitter)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, meanwhile, told the agency AFP in a statement that activated the emergency protocols to attend to “a high number of critical patients.” “We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that there has been a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation,” he added.

Agents have recommended citizens to take precautions. “If you are in the area, seek immediate shelter. Do not leave a safe place and be careful when allowing other people to enter your residence.warned the police force. He also asked neighbors not to approach suspicious people or pick up individuals on the highways.

