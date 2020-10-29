Canada Enters International Feature Film Oscar Race With Funny Boy

Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” will signify Canada within the race for finest worldwide characteristic movie on the 2021 Oscars.

Based mostly on the best-selling novel by Shyam Selvadurai, the movie follows a younger boy’s sexual awakening in Sri Lanka throughout the turbulent Tamil-Sinhalese battle main as much as the civil battle. Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing picked up the movie for distribution earlier this month, with a Netflix launch deliberate for Dec. 10, as revealed by Selection.

Mehta’s movie “Water,” the third characteristic in her Components trilogy, was Oscar-nominated within the worldwide characteristic movie class in 2007.

“Eleven excellent movies had been submitted this 12 months, and we’re assured that Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ will enchantment to Academy members simply as her highly effective movie ‘Water’ did in 2007, when it was nominated on this prestigious class,” mentioned Christa Dickenson, government director of Telefilm Canada.

Telefilm coordinates and chairs — with out voting proper — the pan-Canadian choice committee that decides the Canadian entry. The committee contains some 20 members representing key authorities companies and nationwide movie trade associations.

“Over the past a number of months, the audiovisual trade has skilled many challenges introduced on by the pandemic, and as we proceed to navigate on this new actuality, allow us to come collectively as a rustic. This 12 months greater than ever, we must always all rally across the workforce behind ‘Funny Boy’ to assist them attain the very best peak. The Oscars are an distinctive showcase of the unimaginable work in our trade, and Telefilm is delighted to associate with these gifted filmmakers as we go ahead.”

Mehta mentioned, “It’s Brecht who mentioned ‘Artwork just isn’t a mirror held as much as actuality however a hammer with which to form it.’ We reside in a world with borders, with divisions and variations. However now greater than ever, we want one another, we want love and compassion and togetherness. ‘Funny Boy’ to me is about humanity and hope. It’s about holding up a flag of inclusion, in a world tethering in direction of an abyss of the nice divide. David Hamilton and myself thank the jurors throughout Canada who noticed match to help our movie ‘Funny Boy.’”

“Funny Boy” will likely be obtainable to stream on-demand in Canada through public broadcaster CBC’s on-demand service CBC Gem, following its CBC broadcast on Dec. 4. The movie will premiere on Netflix outdoors of Canada on Dec. 10.

Thus far, 23 nations have submitted their nominations for the very best worldwide characteristic movie, together with the Côte d’Ivoire-Sénégal-France-Canada co-production “La nuit des Rois” by Philippe Lacôte, présented by la Côté d’Ivoire. Final 12 months, 93 nations contended for the shortlist.

Within the historical past of the Oscars, eight Canadian movies have been official nominees in the very best overseas language movie class, most just lately in 2013 with Kim Nguyen’s “Rebelle.”

Different nominees embody “Monsieur Lazhar” (2012) by Philippe Falardeau and “In Darkness” by Agniezska Holland, which was a minority coproduction with Poland and Germany; “Incendies” (2011) by Denis Villeneuve; and “Water” (2007) from Mehta. The checklist additionally contains three movies by Denys Arcand: “Le Déclin de l’empire américain” (1987), “Jésus de Montréal” (1990) and “Les Invasions barbares” (2003), which is the one Canadian movie to have gained the Oscar on this class.

A shortlist of 10 movies for the worldwide characteristic movie class will likely be unveiled on Feb. 9, and the 5 official nominees will likely be introduced on March 15. The 93rd annual Academy Awards will happen on April 25.