Canada fails to make cut on reworked PGA Tour schedule

April 15, 2020
The PGA Tour is poised to announce a compacted calendar this week nonetheless the coronavirus-ravaged agenda gained’t include the Canadian Open due to cross-border shuttle restrictions between the USA and Canada, TSN.ca reported on Wednesday.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

