Canada wants to force streaming platforms to recommend ‘Made in Canada’ content: YouTube explains why it’s a bad idea

The Canadian government led by Justin Trudeau has put its draft Online Streaming Law (known as ‘C-11’) on the table for the big streaming platforms, with which it hopes to alter the criteria that they apply when recommending content to their users.

Specifically, Trudeau’s objective with this regulation, successor to the current Broadcasting Law —approved before the creation of the WWW— is that the aforementioned platforms preferentially recommend Canadian content to Canadian usersleaving aside for them the personal preferences of users, expressed through their playback history.

Officiallyits main objective is that platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Disney+ are subject to the same regulations as traditional Canadian broadcastersand government sources maintain that the rule is focused on “commercial” content, not that generated by users.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

One thing is the explanation, and another the letter of the law

However, YouTubeone of the largest streaming platforms in the world (as well as the largest repository of user-generated content), has stated that, after conducting a legal assessment of the content of the billhave concluded that it gives the Canadian media watchdog greater powers to regulate precisely this kind of non-commercial content:

“Clearer definitions and more precise language are needed to ensure the bill does not unintentionally affect digital creators and negatively impact the thousands of Canadian creators on YouTube and the millions of Canadians who use YouTube every day.”

MP Rachael Thomas of the Conservative Party of Canada has accused the government of “going after” digital creators and “innovative new artists” to supporting “old-fashioned, traditional artists who can’t access an audience any other way”.

If, in fact, this rule were approved as it is, and YouTube were forced to promote ‘Made in Canada’ content against the preferences of its usersthat would result in two consequences:

Canadian users who they do not find (not easily, at least) the kind of content they are looking for .

Canadian content creators whose videos automatically cease to gain visibility outside of Canada? Given the said visibility depends on the interaction with users (views, likes, comments) who have previously accessed to those videos.

Thus, by showing content to Canadian users who are not really interested, it will reduce their interaction, thereby potentially reducing the worldwide audience (and income) of their own-channel compatriots. In 2020, more than 90% of the content produced in Canada was seen abroad, the liberal Trudeau executive is reminded by YouTube.

