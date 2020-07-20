Canada’s Corus Snaps Up Sky Originals ‘Devils,’ ‘Bulletproof’

Canadian broadcast group Corus Leisure has picked up a wide-ranging slate of comedies and dramas from Sky Studios.

Sky Authentic dramas and comedies equivalent to “Intelligence,” “Devils” and “Bulletproof” will land on Corus’s roster of channels and platforms, which incorporates nationwide community World Tv, following the multi-year pact between Corus Leisure and NBCUniversal World Distribution, which absorbed the Sky Imaginative and prescient distribution banner in October 2019.

Beginning later this yr, Corus will showcase titles from Sky Studios throughout its networks and platforms, together with U.Okay. and worldwide Sky Originals, in addition to scripted packages from different producers which are funded or co-produced by Sky Studios.

The deal follows quite a lot of current content material pacts for Sky Studios reveals. U.S. community Epix not too long ago swooped for all seasons of Sky Authentic “Britannia,” together with the forthcoming season three, Produced by Vertigo Movies in affiliation with Neal Road Productions and Sky Studios, the primary two seasons of the historic drama will probably be broadcast again to again on Epix beginning subsequent month.

In the meantime, AMC purchased the Pulse Movies and Sister-produced “Gangs of London,” additionally approaching board for season two. Elsewhere, The CW will even air Sky Authentic “Devils,” produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in affiliation with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS, this autumn.

Because the overwhelming majority of U.S. and worldwide manufacturing stays at a standstill as a result of coronavirus pandemic, such acquisitions are anticipated, as broadcasters look to fill holes within the schedule with new dramas from abroad — offering a boon, specifically, for worldwide distributors with premium scripted content material, equivalent to NBCUniversal World Distribution.

Daniel Eves, senior VP of broadcast networks for Corus Leisure, mentioned: “Because the chief in specialty programming in Canada, Corus is thrilled to convey extremely regarded Sky Studios sequence to our prime drama networks. NBCU is a valued long-time associate of Corus and this multi-year deal is one other nice strategy to broaden our content material providing and ship premium worldwide leisure to our audiences.”

Jane Millichip, chief business officer at Sky Studios, added: “We’re excited to kick off this partnership with Corus Leisure, working intently with our colleagues at NBCU World Distribution. Corus’s multi-year dedication to Sky Studios content material displays the rising success and significant recognition of Sky Originals internationally.”