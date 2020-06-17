Canada’s Drag Race guide | Queens, start date, how to watch

We will by no means get sufficient Drag Race, so thanks telly Gods for giving us one other serving to of this fabulous present.

This time it’s the Canadian model coming to our screens, beginning on BBC Three in July.

However how comparable will it’s to the present we all know and love? And who’re the queens? Right here’s every part you want to find out about Canada’s Drag Race.

When is Canada’s Drag Race on TV? The place can I watch it?

Netflix will be the dwelling of US Drag Race right here within the UK, however the BBC has managed to win the Canadian collection. Canada’s Drag Race begins on Friday third July on BBC Three. In sensible phrases, that simply means heading straight to BBC iPlayer.

How comparable is the Canadian model to the US Drag Race?

Very – we’re promised “a further Canadian spin”, however don’t anticipate the present to stray too removed from its (completely dyed) roots. That is the very first season of Canada’s Drag Race, so the present would possibly take a second to discover its toes, however we’re anticipating nice issues.

Who’re the judges on Canada’s Drag Race?

Take a deep breath, we’ve one thing tough to let you know. RuPaul and Michelle Visage aren’t on the Canadian judging panel. BUT, Michelle Visage can be cropping up as a visitor decide, and your new panel is fierce. Put together to obsess over Drag Race collection 11 star Brooke Lynn Hytes, mannequin and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel and TV persona Stacey McKenzie. Right here they’re, saying hi there.

Is RuPaul concerned in Canada’s Drag Race?

Sure don’t fear, this collection has the complete help of Mama Ru. Whereas not on the judging panel (presumably due to a busy schedule), Ru will nonetheless be delivering the weekly challenges through Rumail.

Ru says: “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is additional proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates across the globe.” So he’s fairly happy.

Who’re the queens on Canada’s Drag Race?

The 12 queens introduced for this collection are:

Priyanka

Juice Boxx

Rita Baga

Kiara

Jimbo

Anastarzia Anaquway

Lemon

Tynomi Banks

Boa

Ilona Verley

Scarlett Bobo

Kyne

They’ve all launched themselves over on YouTube. Click on right here to view all of the movies, or watch Priyanka’s video beneath and click on by means of…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Has Canada’s Drag Race already aired in Canada?

No, we’re getting the collection similtaneously Canada, give or take just a few hours. It is a bit completely different to Love Island: Australia, airing now on ITV2 however beforehand broadcast Down Below in 2018.

Is there a trailer for Canada’s Drag Race?

Sure, and it’s serving realness simply as you’d anticipate. Behold, your queens:

Meet The Queens of Canada’s Drag Race ????Please welcome to the stage your first 12 queens of Canada’s Drag Race, coming July 2 to Crave in Canada and #WOWPresentsPlus in choose territories ???????? Who we stanning to this point, divas? Posted by World of Surprise on Thursday, Could 14, 2020

Canada’s Drag Race begins on BBC Three on Friday third July. To seek out out what else is on at the moment, take a look at our TV Guide.