Canada’s Drag Race is coming to the UK – how to watch the RuPaul spin-off

We’re going through a protracted look ahead to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, and there’s nonetheless no agency information about when sequence two of the UK model will drop. However don’t really feel deflated – Canada is coming to the rescue.

This summer time, if you’re not watching Love Island: Australia, there’ll be the likelihood to get obsessive about season considered one of Canada’s Drag Race on BBC Three, through BBC iPlayer. That’s 12 new Queens, tons extra challenges and a model new judging line-up.

However don’t fear, Mama Ru is nonetheless protecting a detailed eye on proceedings…

The ten-part sequence, which can air in July, shut to the Canadian broadcast, is on the hunt for ‘Canada’s First Drag Celebrity’ and guarantees to mix RuPaul’s Drag Race with Drag Race UK.

The judging panel is made up of season 11 Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes, LGBTQ+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel Stacey McKenzie, with the regular mixture of visitor judges. We’re promised Michelle Visage will pop up sooner or later, whereas RuPaul will probably be sending Rumail to set the weekly challenges.

Mama Ru is thrilled to be increasing the Drag Race empire a bit additional. “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is additional proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates round the globe,” she says.

We’re promised the similar heat, humour and outlandish sense of enjoyable that we’re used to with the US Drag Race. The sequence is billed as the Olympics of Drag – “not solely do they want to serve their best drag seems to be, however they’ll want to sing, dance, act, improv, tuck, sew, glue, beat, work in groups, work alone, throw shade, loss of life drop, and lip sync for his or her lives if they’re to keep away from the weekly elimination, and listen to “shantay you keep” – no strain, then!

Fiona Campbell, the large boss at BBC Three, guarantees we’re in for a deal with. “With an excellent mixture of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the components of a spectacularly enjoyable sequence – prepare to fall in love with these Canadian Queens!”

Canada’s Drag Race begins on BBC Three on Friday 3rd July. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.