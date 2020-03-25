Canadian Hockey League cancels playoffs while NHL has yet to give timeline on possible return

The Canadain Hockey league launched Monday that it might be canceling the 2020 playoffs and Memorial Cup after deciding closing week to cancel all final widespread season video video games, a foreshadowing of what might happen with the NHL.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
The Canadain Hockey league launched Monday that it might be canceling the 2020 playoffs and Memorial Cup after deciding closing week to cancel all final widespread season video video games, a foreshadowing of what might happen with the NHL.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment