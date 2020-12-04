Canadian PM stuck on farmers movement, India summons High Commissioner; Warning of deteriorating bilateral relations

India summoned Canadian High Commissioner: India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and said that the remarks of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some other leaders regarding the farmers’ movement are similar to an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian diplomat was also told that if such activity continues, it would cause ‘serious damage’ to bilateral relations. Also Read – Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, in support of farmers, refused to accept the award from the government

Trudeau, while supporting the agitating farmers in India, said that Canada will always be there to protect the rights of peaceful protest. With this, he expressed concern over the situation. The Foreign Ministry said, “The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that the remarks of the Canadian Prime Minister, some cabinet ministers and MPs on issues related to Indian farmers are similar to unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.” Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana

Along with this, an objection letter (demarche) was also handed over. The Foreign Ministry said that because of the comments made by Canadian leaders on the issue of farmers, there was a crowd in front of our mission in Canada, which raises the issue of security. Also Read – kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers Open Warning! If the demands are not met then the performance on Delhi-Ghazipur Border will intensify

The Foreign Ministry said, “We hope that the Canadian government will ensure full protection of Indian diplomats.

(input language)