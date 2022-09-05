Canadian police are looking for two suspects in the Saskatchewan massacre: 10 people were stabbed to death

A police forensic team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a series of stabbings in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. September 4, 2022. REUTERS/David Stobbe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The suspects also 15 people were injured in a series of knife attacks which led to the James Smith Cree Nation, Aboriginal rule, to declare a state of emergency and shocked the inhabitants of the nearby Weldon town.

“Nobody in this town is going to sleep again. They will definitely be terrified to open the door.” said Ruby Works, an associate of one of the victims and a resident of Weldon.

Police said a vehicle in which the two suspects were allegedly traveling had been spotted in Regina, some 335 kilometers south of where the attacks took place. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Sunday night they still believed the suspects were in town.

“If you’re in the Regina area, take precautions and stay where you are. Do not leave a safe place. Do not approach suspicious people. Do not pick up suspicious people with your car. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to the 911 telephone. Do not disclose where the police are”, the Mounted Police said in a tweet.

Police identified the suspects as 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson.

“What has happened today in our province is horrendous,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan. Victims had been found at 13 crime scenes, she noted.

Some victims appeared to have been deliberately targeted, while others were randomly targeted, he added. Blackmore was unable to specify a motive, although the head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations issued a statement alluding to a possible drug connection.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand that all authorities follow the example of the Chiefs of Councils and their members to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations.

