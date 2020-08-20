Canadian Series ‘Hudson & Rex’ Sells to U.Okay., Spain, Nordics

German gross sales and manufacturing outfit Beta Movie has offered hit Canadian man and canine collection “Hudson & Rex” to a slew of territories throughout Europe.

UKTV has picked up the present for the U.Okay. and Eire, the place it’s going to air on the Alibi channel later this 12 months. As well as, Beta has offered to Sweden’s TV4, Denmark’s TV2 and Spain’s Forta.

“Hudson & Rex,” produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions in affiliation with Citytv and Beta Movie, is the English-language adaptation of the profitable European format, “Rex, A Cop’s Greatest Pal.” It revolves across the particular partnership between detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon, “The Killing,”) and his gifted canine Rex (German shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald), as they cope with kidnapping, murder, hostage conditions, fraud and corruption in excessive locations.

The collection airs in Canada on Citytv and has not too long ago been picked up for a 3rd season with 16 new one-hour episodes in manufacturing in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

It has already been offered to greater than a 100 territories, together with Italy (RAI), Germany (TNT Serie), France (Mediawan/France Televisions), the Netherlands (CLT UFA), Jap Europe and Africa (NBC Common), in addition to Latin America (Telemundo, Belleville Group, Channel 12). A U.S. deal is in closing negotiations.

Beta has a number of tasks underneath manufacturing. These embrace “three Caminos,” a collection of eight hourly episodes that may be a coproduction with Ficción Producciones and Amazon Spain, coping with the upcoming Compostela Holy 12 months 2021; “Useless Mountain – The Dyatlov Go Incident,” one other eight-hour collection coproduced with Premier Studios, based mostly on based mostly on the de-classified recordsdata of the real-life case, that had folks spinning wild theories all around the world for greater than 60 years, starting from avalanches, to secret weapon checks, to alien interference; and “Inform Me Who I Am,” based mostly on the bestselling spy thriller of the identical title, a coproduction with Movistar+ and DLO Producciones.