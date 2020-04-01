Canadians stranded in South Africa by COVID-19 could pay $5K for trip home: government

Shannon Battersby, stranded in South Africa by technique of a coronavirus lockdown, gained an e mail from Worldwide Affairs Canada mentioning government-organized flight home may worth her $5,000.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
Shannon Battersby, stranded in South Africa by technique of a coronavirus lockdown, gained an e mail from Worldwide Affairs Canada mentioning government-organized flight home may worth her $5,000.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment