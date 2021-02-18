Canal Plus, Sky Studios Team Up on ‘Django’ TV Series

Canal Plus and Sky Studios have teamed up on Spaghetti Western TV collection “Django” with manufacturing set to begin in Might and Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (“Bullhead”) within the title position.

Co-produced by Italy’s Cattleya, which is managed by ITV, and France’s Atlantique Productions, “Django” is being described as a high-concept English-language reimagining of the world of “Django,” the cult 1966 Sergio Corbucci Western that launched the profession of Italian icon Franco Nero, however with the grit and edginess of at present’s premium TV.

The collection’ govt producers embrace Riccardo Tozzi for Cattleya and Olivier Bibas for Atlantique.

The ten-episode present is ready within the Wild West within the 1860s and 1870s. “Sarah and John have based New Babylon, a metropolis of outcasts, stuffed with women and men of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everybody with open arms,” reads the synopsis.

“Haunted by the homicide of his household eight years earlier, Django continues to be on the lookout for his daughter, believing she could have survived the killing. He’s shocked to search out her in New Babylon, about to marry John. However Sarah, now a grown lady, needs Django to go away, as she fears he’ll put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. Nonetheless, Django, believing town is in peril, is adamant that he won’t lose his daughter twice.”

Django was commissioned by Nicola Maccanico, govt VP of programming for Sky Italia, alongside Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai who additionally govt produce for Sky Studios. It was additionally commissioned for Canal Plus by Arielle Saracco, head of Canal Plus Création Originale, and Fabrice de la Patellière, Canal Plus head of drama.

The brand new take on “Django,” which doesn’t take its cue from Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 homage “Django Unchained,” might be broadcast on Canal Plus channels in France, Benelux and Africa and on Comcast-owned paybox Sky’s providers in Italy, the U.Okay. Eire, Austria and Germany. Studio Canal has international distribution rights.

The primary episodes might be directed by Francesca Comencini (“Gomorrah” the collection) who may even function the collection’ creative director. “Django” was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (“Gomorrah” the collection, “ZeroZeroZero”) and Maddalena Ravagli (“Gomorrah” the collection), who, collectively, additionally co-wrote the collection therapy with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini, with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Manhunt”).

“I used to be extraordinarily interested in this undertaking because it options extraordinarily sturdy feminine characters and delivers a thought-provoking reappraisal of masculinity within the Western style,” Comencini mentioned in an announcement. “It’s a common story with a story that celebrates variety and minorities. I’m sure Django will intrigue and captivate international viewers,” she added.

“The Western is without doubt one of the most conventional and standard genres with Django among the finest liked movies in Italy and world wide,” mentioned Sky Italia’s Maccanico, who added that “Django matches completely with Sky Studios’ mission to develop and produce the perfect authentic content material in Europe.”

“We share with the collection’ creators, producers and companions the willingness to supply an authentic and European model of the Western – a legendary and highly regarded style,” mentioned Fabrice de la Patellière, Head of Canal Plus Drama.

Anne Chérel, EVP International Gross sales and Distribution and Beatriz Campos, SVP International Gross sales and Manufacturing Financing, TV Series at Studio Canal mentioned they “fell in love with Django instantly due to the distinctive angle dropped at a really conventional style.” “By highlighting trendy themes inside a traditional Western, the creators will reimagine the style and discover complicated narratives with sturdy feminine characters,” they added.