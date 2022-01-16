Canceled Dune game for Game Boy Advance will become a reality thanks to a successful Kickstarter

Renamed Elland: The Crystal Wars to get around licensing issues, it will be released physically.

Dune is experiencing a particular peak of popularity thanks to the brilliant adaptation by Denis Villeneuve from the work of Frank Herbert. The franchise is one of the most important in fantasy and science fiction literature and The Game Awards 2021 left us with what will be the next strategy title to adapt the work, Dune: Spice Wars. However, two decades ago we came very close to having a promising game about Arrakis for the Game Boy Advance, which was finally canceled when it was practically finished.

The game was almost over when it was canceledIn 2002, Frank Herbert’s Dune: Ornithopter Assault was in development for GBA, when a series of financial problems led to its publisher going bankrupt, ending the Soft Brigade project and hopes for this ambitious adaptation. Two decades later, The Retro Room Games, has rescued this project to re-release it for its original system in a successful Kickstarter campaign.

It has comfortably exceeded its goal on KickstarterThe game has been rebautizado como Elland: The Crystal Wars for not having been able to obtain the original license for Dune, in addition to having removed the references to the franchise that the game contained. Other than that, it retains everything that made it special in 2002. A shooter en 3D that puts us at the controls of a aerial vehicle, proposing different missions to carry out.

There are only a few hours left until the project ends on Kickstarter, and the good news is that has comfortably exceeded the necessary figure to bring forward this unprecedented game. The Retro Room recently surprised us with Gelatinous: Humanity Lost, an interesting metroidvania released for the Game Boy in physical format. The passion for retro is leading many studios and publishers to release physical console games from several decades ago, making consoles like Game Boy or Mega Drive more alive than ever thanks to homebrew.

