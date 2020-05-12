Canceled Locarno Fest Launches ‘The Film After Tomorrow’ Initiative – Variety

The Locarno Film Competition has introduced particulars of its modern “The Movies After Tomorrow” initiative to help indie cinema following its cancellation final month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Movies After Tomorrow” will see the distinguished Swiss occasion devoted to indie cinema award 2 Golden Leopard prizes comprising a money part. They may go to indie productions which were blocked and economically broken by the pandemic.

The prizes will likely be awarded by two juries and chosen from a contest roster of 20 productions in-prog. 10 worldwide titles, and 10 from Switzerland.

The initiative will even contain viewers participation for the reason that shortlisted administrators will every decide a movie that received Locarno’s Golden Leopard in previous editions and people titles will likely be screened on-line for the general public, together with masterclasses, panels, and public discussions.

Submissions for “The Movies After Tomorrow” competitors begin at present and finish on Could 27. The 20-title lineup of tasks halted by coronavirus lockdown will likely be introduced on June 25. And the winners will likely be introduced on August 15.

“At this troublesome time, we tried to provide you with a undertaking that will help to the sort of auteur movies which can be the bedrock of our program,” mentioned Locarno creative director Lili Hinstin in a press release.

She added that the prizes value 70,000 Swiss francs ($72,000) every, “are a small incentive to point out that we stand with the movie business.”

“The Movies After Tomorrow” is the central plank of a broader “Locarno 2020 – For The Way forward for Movies” plan being carried out in lieu of the fest that will even comprise initiatives to help shorts and assist out Swiss arthouse film theaters.