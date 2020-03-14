Canceled SXSW Festival Moving Ahead With Awards, Expands Online Screenings

The canceled SXSW Movie Festival will nonetheless hand out awards by permitting jurors to see the pageant’s competitors movies.

SXSW director of movie Janet Pierson made the announcement on Friday, which might have been the opening day of the pageant. The occasion was canceled on March 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was going to [be] a transformative occasion, and with the cancellation, the filmmakers had been left stranded and scrambling,” she stated. “We had a number of Particular Awards juries already in place by way of hyperlinks, and since we’re not in a position to current the occasion, we determined to proceed and broaden to all of the juried competitions, if nearly all of the filmmakers opted in and juries had been accessible. We all know it’s no substitute for the reside SXSW occasion with its distinctive and unbelievable viewers, however at the least it’s some option to get consideration for these great movies.”

She additionally stated SXSW will proceed to function an official qualifying pageant for the Movie Impartial Spirit Awards and the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences awards.

The SXSW awards might be introduced on March 24. Pierson stated the pageant has organized for filmmakers to opt-in to its Shift72 safe on-line screening library, with choices to make accessible for press, consumers, trade or combos of those audiences.

“We’ve been heartened by the efforts of so many within the movie trade and wider movie group to return along with presents to assist SXSW initiatives by providing screening rooms, charge waivers, and so some ways,” Pierson stated. “We’re persevering with to discover different methods to assist the paths of the SXSW 2020 Official Choice movies and filmmakers on this new atmosphere.”

SXSW will give out awards within the following classes:

Juried Awards

NARRATIVE FEATURE: Grand Jury Award

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Grand Jury Award

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS: Jury Award

NARRATIVE SHORTS: Jury Award

ANIMATED SHORTS: Jury Award

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION: Jury Award

MIDNIGHT SHORTS: Jury Award

MUSIC VIDEOS: Jury Award

TEXAS SHORTS: Jury Award

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS Jury Award

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN Jury Award

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN Jury Award

Particular Awards

ADOBE EDITING AWARD

ADAM YAUCH HÖRNBLOWÉR AWARD

FINAL DRAFT SCREENWRITERS AWARD

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD

VIMEO STAFF PICK AWARD

ZEISS CINEMATOGRAPHY AWARD