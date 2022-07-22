Canceling the noise of keyboards, fans and even drills will also be possible in AMD GPUs: this is the magical technology by AI

NVIDIA released RTX Voice a while ago, a tool now included in its NVIDIA Broadcast app in which it performs the noise suppression function for our microphone. Its function is carried out through a deep learning algorithm in real time, filtering the background noise of the microphone in both directions. This allows that, even if we have a fan attached to the microphone, or we have a drilling session at home, practically nothing is heard (Seriously, the result in the vast majority of cases is incredible).

AMD for its part, intends to launch a competitor of this technology, and he has revealed it through a video that he ended up eliminating shortly after. It seems that the company did not want to show its technology yet, and has mistakenly leaked a teaser showing how it works.

The magic of AI noise suppression, now for AMD graphics

The same thing happened with NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, which AMD rivaled with its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and its latest version seems to be performing very well. Now from the red team they plan to launch its own artificial intelligence-based noise suppression technology. Although the video showing said software was removed, a Reddit user has been able to upload it to the platform.

AMD’s intention is to include this function in its Adrenalin software, which comes by default in the graphics card drivers. Now what remains to be seen is how well this technology performs compared to NVIDIA’s. As we have mentioned before, NVIDIA’s proposal works so well, that sometimes it seems like pure magiccompletely eliminating the noise we make when we type, or even loud and constant noises that we have in the background.

Of course, to make use of this type of technology, we need a compatible graphics card. In the case of NVIDIA, an RTX 2060 or higher graphics card was previously required, until they finally made their software compatible with previous models. In the case of AMD, we still do not know for which hardware this technology will come out. It would be great if AMD users could also enjoy this great advantage, especially those who have unavoidable noise in the background.

We also do not know the launch date of this technology. A large “Available now” appeared in the video. This means that the company intended to release the video on the same day as the release. Thus, everything indicates that the technology seems that it will not be asked too much.