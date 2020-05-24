Cancelled Netflix Favorite Is Getting Resurrected On Cable Channel

Tuca & Bertie will now not be a streaming unique, as the previous Netflix unique has been acquired by Grownup Swim, which has picked up the reins for Season 2. As stunning because the pickup could also be from a basic standpoint, it isn’t so surprising that Tuca & Bertie ended up at Grownup Swim, since that programming block has change into such a vaunted hub for left-of-center comedy, as proof by every little thing from the sci-fi insanity of Rick and Morty to the nightmarish stop-motion of The Shivering Reality.