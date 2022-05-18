Candidate for the knockout of the year: he knocked his rival out of the ring in the first round with a brutal blow

The American boxer John Ramírez defeated the Mexican Jan Salvatierra and the image traveled the world



This weekend boxing had one of its best chapters of the year in the fight between John Ramirez and Jan Salvatierra. The weight fight super pen celebrated on The Angels It ended in victory for the American after a spectacular knockout in the first round that left the Mexican lying out of the ring.

It’s rare for a fighter to break through the ropes surrounding the ring, but this time it happened. The punch of Scrappy Ramírez in the first round was enough to leave an image that traveled the world and that will surely go down in history. Even the main analysts anticipate that this It will be chosen as the knockout of the year, since there is hardly anything more shocking than this ending.

“He made a mistake and had to pay”, declared the winner in the interview held as soon as the fight ended: “He was not at my level”. Ramírez, who is now 10-0 with eight wins by knockout, wants to go for the super featherweight world title: “I want to fight the best out there. I don’t mind. How can you be your best if you’re not up against the best there is?

Salvatierra fell on top of the photographers

For his part, the Mexican Salvatierra avoided comments to the press. The scene of his body passing between the ropes will undoubtedly have been a blow to his career. Even in the videos of the fight it is observed how a photographer helped him up from the ground while he was still suffering the consequences of the impactwhat he had received.

Although he managed to return to the canvas, the referee counted, determined that Salvatierra could not continue and declared the winner to Ramirez, who has now added millions of fans around the world. “I can’t wait to see him fight again”, “Give him the championship belt”, were some of the messages from users on social networks upon seeing his impressive triumph.

