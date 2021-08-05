‘Candy Enamel’ Manufacturer Christina Ham Inks General Deal At UCP

Common Studio Workforce’s UCP has signed an total take care of playwright and TV author and manufacturer Christina Ham.

Beneath the deal, Ham (Candy Enamel, Westworld) will broaden and convey initiatives throughout tv platforms.

“I’m significantly occupied with becoming a member of the UCP circle of relatives having been an admirer in their programming for a very long time,” stated Ham. “As a author, to have UCP as an inventive house will permit me to broaden the type of tales that I price probably the most — those who no longer simplest increase how Black tales are informed and noticed however to additionally push the envelope aesthetically for what’s conceivable on display. It’s at all times been essential to me to deliver to lifestyles the ones narratives which were driven to the margins. Extra importantly, it’s refreshing to understand that my voice and imaginative and prescient are valued and supported inside this partnership.”

Added UCP senior vice chairman and head of building Garrett Kemble, “The take care of Christina is an ideal collaboration as a result of she embodies the entirety we stand for at UCP. Christina’s storytelling is wildly imaginative, whilst nonetheless feeling intimate and emotionally attached with significant statement. We’re past delighted to be her spouse.”

Ham labored as a author on UCP’s Logo New Cherry Taste, which debuts Aug. 13 on Netflix. She used to be a supervising manufacturer at the approaching season of HBO’s Westworld and a author and manufacturer of Netflix’s Candy Enamel.

As a playwright, Ham has advanced and produced initiatives with the Kennedy Middle, Area Level, Middle Theater Workforce, Guthrie Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Institute of Fresh Artwork in Boston and the Tokyo Global Arts Competition, amongst others. She’s a member of The Kilroys, a bunch that advocates for equivalent illustration of girl, trans and non-binary writers on American levels.

Ham is repped through UTA, Jackoway Austen and Gramercy Park Leisure.