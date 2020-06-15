“Candy Munchies” Cast Gets Closer As They Enjoy Filming At The Beach

JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” has launched new behind-the-scenes stills displaying off the forged members’ friendship!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy wherein a person and lady combat over the identical man. It follows the story of the unconventional love triangle between the bistro chef Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), the manufacturing director Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Younger), and the genius designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo).

Within the earlier episode, the manufacturing workforce of Park Jin Sung and Kim Ah Jin’s cooking program took a visit to the seashore. The journey grew to become an essential turning level of their relationships with one another as they’d trustworthy conversations and loved their time collectively. The love triangle between Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan was additionally ignited.

The behind-the-scenes stills are a testomony to the forged members’ friendship. They all put on completely different coloured tracksuits, that are their workforce uniforms, and smile brightly, laughing and taking part in round in entrance of the digicam.

The actors all did their half to ensure the filming went easily. Jung Il Woo was very pleasant on set and took excellent care of his co-stars and employees. Kang Ji Younger additionally brightened the temper together with her energetic smile and easygoing method. Lastly, Lee Hak Joo, whose character is thought for his chilly charismatic aura, was the precise reverse of his function behind the digicam. His friendliness and jokes have been stated to have given an vitality enhance to everybody on set.

Jung Il Woo reminisced in regards to the filming, saying, “Whereas we have been filming, all the actors and employees grew nearer. Due to that, it felt like we have been simply occurring a visit with mates. We had a very enjoyable time.” Lee Hak Joo additionally commented, “Since all of us obtained to know one another rapidly, we have been in a position to converse quite a bit in every scene. We additionally instructed concepts that may deliver extra life to the scene.”

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The actors’ teamwork is basically nice. They’re very captivated with their roles and have been very thoughtful of one another, so the set was at all times filled with vitality. It was because of their laborious work that they might have such particular chemistry on display.” The manufacturing workforce added, “From right here on out the love triangle will get much more thrilling, so we ask to your continued assist.”

“Candy Munchies” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

Make amends for the most recent episode on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)