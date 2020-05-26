“Candy Munchies” Cast Talk About Their Cooking Expertise, How They Became Shut, And More

On Could 25, JTBC’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Candy Munchies” held a web-based press convention with the lead forged.

“Candy Munchies” is a rom-com in regards to the unconventional love triangle between the bistro chef Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), the manufacturing director Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Younger), and the genius designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo).

The drama’s director, Track Ji Gained, mentioned, “‘Candy Munchies’ is a narrative about heroes. Everybody desires of changing into a hero sometime, however actuality is harsh. However after some time, you study that heroes aren’t what you suppose they’re. Those that sacrifice themselves for many who are weaker are heroes. For those who go searching you, there are numerous heroes. Our mother and father are heroes. It is a drama about the true that means of heroes.”

Jung Il Woo, who has proven his cooking expertise on the range present “Comfort Retailer Restaurant,” mentioned, “That is my first challenge in a yr after ‘Haechi.’ I used to be drawn to the unconventional parts within the story. My character has a number of various charms, and I wished to point out myself not carrying hanbok for as soon as. I did the cooking myself within the drama and helped give you the menu. I attempted to not make apparent dishes, however one thing distinctive. The cooking scenes are necessary, however so are the reactions of the individuals who eat them, so I attempted onerous to make good meals.”

He added that he received assist from celeb cooks Lee Yeon Bok and Jang Jin Mo, the latter whom is a marketing consultant on the drama. He mentioned, “I labored with actual cooks for the position. I feel that I broken my palms doing that. They are badges of honor. For those who use a knife loads, you get scars. After I seemed by the hands of actual cooks, I noticed that they’d a number of scars. As a chef within the drama, I’m accumulating scars as effectively.”

Lee Hak Joo, who just lately left a powerful impression within the hit drama “The World of the Married,” mentioned, “I don’t really feel extra strain due to ‘The World of the Married,’ however I’m the sort to really feel a number of strain each time I tackle any position. I really feel a number of strain in regards to the position I’m taking part in now. What I need to present via this drama is how folks break via the partitions after they arrange limitations for themselves that can not be crossed.”

Jung Il Woo and Lee Hak Joo shared that they’d gone to the identical college, making it simpler to turn out to be shut. Jung Il Woo added that it was useful that many of the actors had been the identical age. He mentioned, “Kang Ji Younger has an easygoing character, so it was straightforward to turn out to be mates. All of us like Pyongyang naengmyun, in order that’s one thing we had in widespread. We grew to become nearer via that.”

Kang Ji Younger added, “It’s been some time since I promoted in Korea, so I used to be nervous on set, however the two of them helped me out loads. They made me snort and made it simpler for me to behave.”

On the finish, the three actors picked what they thought had been the important thing factors to look out for of their drama. Lee Hak Joo mentioned, “It’s the unconventional love triangle. Most love triangles have two folks competing for one particular person, however on this drama, all three of them are linked in an odd Mobius strip.”

Kang Ji Younger mentioned, “I feel that ‘therapeutic’ is the message of the drama. Whereas I used to be studying the script, I noticed that some folks obtain consolation in sure methods, whereas others overcome struggles in different methods. I hope that viewers can really feel a way of therapeutic whereas watching this drama.”

Jung Il Woo mentioned, “One of many characters within the drama is the late-night meals. I would like our drama to have an attraction like that late-night snack you shouldn’t eat however is so comforting to have.”

“Candy Munchies” premiered on Could 25 and can quickly be obtainable on Viki.

