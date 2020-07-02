“Candy Munchies” Comes To An End With Its Lowest Ratings

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” and MBC’s “Dinner Mate” proceed to carry regular viewership.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the June 30 broadcast of “Dinner Mate” recorded nationwide averages of three.Zero and 4.Four p.c viewership, for a 0.Four level lower from Monday.

“My Unfamiliar Household” hit 4.7 p.c, for a 0.three level enhance from the earlier episode.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” noticed a disappointing finale. Recording 0.Four p.c viewership, the collection got here to an finish with its lowest rankings.

“Candy Munchies” shall be adopted subsequent week by “Mannequin Detective,” against the law investigation drama starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Elijah.

