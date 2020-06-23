“Candy Munchies” Previews Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, And Lee Hak Joo At The Police Station

Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, and Lee Hak Joo might be encountering a troublesome state of affairs within the upcoming episode of “Candy Munchies.”

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy through which a person and girl battle over the identical man. It follows the story of the unconventional love triangle between the bistro chef Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), the manufacturing director Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Younger), and the genius designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo).

Within the nonetheless photographs revealed forward of the ninth episode, the three are receiving questioning on the police station together with producing director Noh Jae Soo (Park Sung Joon) and author Yoo Sung Eun (Gong Min Jung), drawing curiosity about what occurred.

A possible clue was revealed within the preview video for the episode. At Bistro, a person who seems to be a buyer approaches Jin Sung and says, “Do you even need to discuss being homosexual on broadcast?” This causes Tae Wan to angrily assault the person, resulting in bother which will result in police questioning.

The ninth episode of “Candy Munchies” will air on June 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the earlier episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)