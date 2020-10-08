‘Candy Sixteen’ Wins Slamdance Festival Screenwriting Grand Prize

Slamdance has awarded its grand prize for screenwriting to author Joyce Sherrí for her first function screenplay for coming-of-age drama “Candy Sixteen.”

The competition introduced 13 prizes Thursday throughout a live-stream ceremony co-presented by Writers Guild of America West and hosted by Slamdance alum Todd Berger throughout function movie, horror/thriller, TV pilot and quick movie classes. Slamdance awarded greater than $16,000 to winners throughout all classes.

“Candy Sixteen” facilities on Candy, a 15-year-old woman who tries to persuade her mother and father to throw her an enormous candy 16 celebration, however cash and household issues lead her down a damaging path.

“Black persons are not a monolith then neither are our experiences,” stated Sherrí. “There’s extra to us than racial trauma. Generally we simply need one thing so simple as a primary kiss or a candy sixteenth celebration. I wrote ‘Candy Sixteen’ as a result of I wish to share a narrative that explores a common rite-of-passage from an unfamiliar perspective.”

Slamdance’s competition supervisor Alina Solodnikova stated, “With over 6100 submissions this 12 months, our readers had been overwhelmed by a wealth of thrilling new expertise. It’s inspiring to see so many writers persevere and work on their tales even more durable regardless of the powerful challenges of this new world. We congratulate all of the finalists and particularly Grand Prize winner Joyce Sherrí along with her first function script ‘Candy Sixteen.’”

Along with competitors classes, the competition additionally honored McKinley Belcher III as recipient of the inaugural Slamdance Screenplay Mentorship Award for his function script “Kinda Blue Burning Vivid.” The screenplay focuses on a Black homeless Renaissance man who tries to make sense of the world round him and finds his inventive voice within the wake of his good friend’s loss of life. Belcher III will obtain mentorship and have movie growth assist from Slamdance alumnus Damon Russell and Slamdance president Peter Baxter.

Slamdance was launched in 1995 as an alternative choice to Sundance, and has included showings of such notable titles as Oren Peli’s “Paranormal Exercise.” The fest takes place on the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park Metropolis, Utah, in January with entries restricted to movies with budgets of lower than $1 million.

Slamdance alumni embrace Joe and Anthony Russo, Christopher Nolan, Marc Forster, Jared Hess, Lena Dunham, Benh Zeitlin, Seth Gordon and Lynn Shelton. Important titles that debuted at Slamdance embrace “Mad Sizzling Ballroom” and Gordon’s “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.” Screenplay competitors winners which have gone to manufacturing embrace “Maria Stuffed with Grace” from author Joshua Marston and “The Woodsman,” co-written by Nicole Kassell and Steven Fechter.

The highest three 2020 Slamdance screenplays in every prize class are as follows:

Characteristic

1st place: Candy Sixteen by Joyce Sherrí

2nd place: Funeral Season by Jake Hirsch

third place: As You Want by Suhashini Krishnan

Horror/Thriller

1st place: Our Gods Inside by Alex Luprete

2nd place: Dying on the Cross by Jackson Birnbaum

third place: Goodbye Lyrics by Daniel Russell

TV Pilot

1st place: Lifeline by Meredith Casey

2nd place: Beneath The Fold by Kevin Wolfe

third place: Mourning After by Rikki Bleiweiss

Brief

1st place:The Peregrine by Justin Giddings

2nd place: Youth Rejuv by Katherine Voigt

third place: How To Meal Prep Throughout A Famine by Lindsey Rugglesa