‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Shares New Teaser of The Upcoming Film – Variety

Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming “Candyman” movie impressed by the 1992 horror traditional, shared a chilling quick movie depicting the origin story of her titular star.

Shadow puppets, manned by Handbook Cinema, re-tell the grotesque scenes that type the Candyman’s lore set to Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe’s rating. “Candyman, on the intersection of white violence and black ache, is about unwilling martyrs,” DaCosta captioned the video. “The individuals they have been, the symbols we flip them into, the monsters we’re instructed they will need to have been.”

CANDYMAN, on the intersection of white violence and black ache, is about unwilling martyrs. The individuals they have been, the symbols we flip them into, the monsters we’re instructed they will need to have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

The quick debuts amidst a world rising as much as protest towards police brutality and the systemic racism in the USA that result in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Produced by Jordan Peele, the upcoming movie follows the story of artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the younger character within the unique movie who was kidnapped by the Candyman (Tony Todd), who’s now all grown up. Anthony, alongside along with his girlfriend (Teyonah Parris), transfer into the now-gentrified Cabrini-Inexperienced housing tasks in Chicago the place the Candyman’s haunting grounds are mentioned to happen. When Anthony encounters a Cabrini Inexperienced old-timer (Colman Domingo) he exposes Anthony to the tragic backstory behind the story of Candyman.

The horror flick was initially set to premiere on June 12, however as a result of coronavirus outbreak and theaters nonetheless being closed, the date was pushed again to Sept. 25.