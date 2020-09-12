‘Candyman’ Release Date Delayed: Nia DaCosta’s Film Pushed to 2021

Audiences may have to wait till 2021 to summon “Candyman.” The supernatural slasher movie, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, has pushed again its theatrical launch and can now debut on the large display screen someday subsequent yr.

“Candyman” was supposed to hit theaters on Oct. 16. Common and MGM, the studios behind the film, have but to set a brand new launch date however plan to announce one within the coming weeks.

The information comes hours after Warner Bros. postponed “Marvel Lady 1984” from Oct. 2 to Christmas Day. With out the “Marvel Lady” sequel, “Candyman” would have been the following extremely anticipated film to launch on the large display screen following “Tenet.”

“Tenet” debuted within the U.S. final weekend and was anticipated to take a look at whether or not or not audiences would return to theaters throughout the pandemic. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, generated $20 million over the vacation body.

After Sony’s romantic comedy “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” opens this weekend, Disney and Marvel’s comedian ebook journey “Black Widow” on Nov. 6 is the following main movie slated to launch in theaters.

“Candyman” was initially scheduled to debut in June, however due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been delayed quite a few occasions. The film has been described as a “non secular sequel” to the 1992 slasher film directed by Bernard Rose. Primarily based on the ghastly city legend, the movie facilities on a struggling artist (portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who begins to lose his sanity after discovering the story of Candyman. As the story goes, if somebody says his identify to a mirror 5 occasions, Candyman will seem and kill whoever summoned him.