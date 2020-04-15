Candyman’s Jordan Peele Explains Why He Didn’t Direct The Horror Flick

Jordan Peele has had a profitable profession as a comic, however has change into a particularly celebrated director over the previous few years. His first two directorial outings had been Get Out and Us, each of which had been essential and field workplace hits after they arrived in theaters. Peele clearly has a ardour for horror, writing and producing the extremely anticipated sequel to 1992’s Candyman. However given his monitor file with the style so far, cinephiles are questioning why he did not direct the brand new Candyman film. Fortunately, he is just lately answered that question.