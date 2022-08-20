Canelo Álvarez and the most eccentric cars owned by the Mexican boxer

Canelo Álvarez boasts a multimillion-dollar collection of cars in Jalisco and San Diego, places where the man from Guadalajara lives (Photos: Ig/@canelo)

In addition to being one of the most successful boxers in the world in the last five years, if something distinguishes Canelo Álvarez it is your extraordinary ability to do business and sell your brand. Being one of the highest paid athletes in the world and investing his income well, the luxury cars they have become an eccentric hobby of the Mexican.

And it is that through social networks Saúl himself has been in charge of sharing with his followers some of the multimillionaire cars that he keeps in one of his garages, since he divides his belongings in his houses of Guadalajara, San Diego and even in the ranch that is for sale in Jalisco.

Regarding the most expensive vehicles that the boxer from Guadalajara has, below are some of those that he has shared on Instagram, but also those that have been seen in different interviews and social networks.

Saul Alvarez super autos (Photo: [email protected])

Probably one of the most famous and expensive in which he has been seen is the particular Bugatti Chiron the color blue, which he baptized as the smurfdue to its eccentric body tone. This car is priced at approx. USD 3 million 400 thousand dollars and boasts a top speed of up to 420 kilometers per hour.

In the last fight vs. Dmitry Bivol He was seen going face-to-face in this luxurious car, for which multiple videos were generated aboard his “ship”.

Within days of his contest with Avni Yildirim, Saul Alvarez boasted in networks the acquisition of a new Italian for your car collection. On Instagram, the boxer posted photos where he is seen sitting on the chest of a brand new Ferrari The Ferrari, of which there are only another 500 copies in the world and that he got for resale.

This new purchase has a value of approximately USD 4 million dollars, that is, more than 80 million Mexican pesos and reaches speeds of over 300 kilometers per hour.

Canelo Álvarez with his brand new Ferrari La Ferrari (Photo: Instagram/@Canelo)

Among the most striking cars in which he has been seen Saul Alvarez is an impressive Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG6X6which, as its name indicates, is a six-wheeled all-terrain vehicle with gigantic dimensions compared to any car.

Between 203 and 2015 only 100 pieces were produced and today it is only possible to get it for resale for a price higher than a million dollars.

Canelo Álvarez: what are the most eccentric and expensive cars of the Mexican boxer (Photo: Instagram/@Canelo)

On a lower level, but inside the eccentric cars of Caneloduring the celebrations for his birthday, the boxer also boasted on social networks a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ White color. The engine of this car is a V12 with 700 horsepower that can accelerate in 2 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour. This car can cost up to USD 417 thousand 826 dollars.

Canelo Álvarez next to his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (Photo: Instagram/@Canelo)

These are some of the most expensive cars you own Canelo Alvarez and that they have been known in a more popular way; however, in April 2021 he decided to open the doors to the American journalist, Graham Bensingerwho stepped on the Guadalajara mansion located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where another fraction of the great collection of cars owned by the Mexican boxer is located.

In the video, nine luxury cars stand out, different from those mentioned above and that demonstrate the passion of the boxer from Guadalajara for the motor.

In another note from Infobae Mexico was specified about the prices and specifications that were seen during the tour, in which a Lamborghini Aventador S and the historical In a Ferrari Testaro from the 80s.

Similarly, an iconic Mustang Shelby GT500, and Nissan GTR, other Rolls Royce Ghost and two trucks Mercedes G-Classso Canelo’s luxury car collection spans all sorts of categories.

