Canelo Álvarez and the possibility he would have to fight in Australia

Although the start of the fight schedule for Saul Canelo Álvarez in 2022 it was not the expected one -because he registered his second defeat in his entire professional record- a new possibility would present itself to expand its territory and add more international fans, in order to become one of the most emblematic Mexican boxers today.

In accordance with Eddie Hearnboxing promoter Matchroom Sportwould have intentions of taking the Guadalajara to compete in another continent and get out of America; It would be about traveling to a country of Oceania so that the legacy of Canelo surpass what he has achieved with his Mexican public.

In a short interview with AAPthe boxing promoter assured that the Mexican boxer would have opportunities to present a billboard in australia, as long as there is a favorable scenario for negotiations and Australian boxers show interest in being part of the event. Although at the moment there is still nothing concrete, the plan that Eddie Hearn I would propose to the team Canelo Team.

And it is that Saúl Álvarez would not be the only one who would be part of the project, Eddie Hearn would also consider taking Anthony Joshuaworld heavyweight champion Katie Taylor, former Olympic boxer and reigning WBC lightweight champion. The only condition that I would set to hold the event is to find an Australian boxer who is willing to be part of the card.

“We have the three biggest stars in the sport with AJ, Canelo y Katie Taylor. I know everyone would love to fight in Australiabut you have to make the numbers work and you probably need an Australian fighter, “said the promoter of Matchroom Sport.

Because the plan is not yet confirmed, the British promoter is not sure who would be the rival of the Canelo if it is that the fight is given in Australia. But he advanced some details of what he is planning; he assured that Tim Tszyuchampion in the light middleweight category, could be the rival of Saúl Álvarez.

However, the condition would be that the australian boxer needs to upgrade to compete at 168 pounds, the natural division of the boxer from Guadalajara. So far, Saúl Álvarez has not shared any statement regarding the possibility of him fighting on the oceanic continent.

“Canelo is 168 pounds, but if Tim Tszyu gets up from 154, it suddenly becomes a massive fight. The same goes for Huni against Joshua, but you need the Australian fighter”, added Eddie Hearn about the idea of ​​taking the Canelo a Australia.

For now, the next fight that the man from Jalisco will have is the trilogy with Gennady Golovkinwhich will take place next Saturday, September 17 -and which will promote Matchroom Sport–. After the different rumors that circulated around the third fight between the Kazakh boxer and the Mexican, Santos Saúl was in charge of confirming the fight.

After losing to Dmitry Bivol On May 7, 2022, a fight that meant the search for the WBA (World Boxing Association) light heavyweight belt, Saúl focused on his next rival and through his social media profiles he shared with all his fans that yes, the third duel will take place against Triple G.

However the Canelo He did not rule out the possibility of going back up to 175 pounds and challenging the Russian champion again to have a rematch.

