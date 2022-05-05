Canelo Álvarez arrived in Las Vegas for the first face to face vs Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez arrived in Las Vegas and talked about Dmitry Bivol and the challenge that comes with it

Canelo Álvarez y Dmitry Bivol are already concentrated in MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the benchmark venue for boxing and where next Saturday, May 7, the light heavyweight title of the world boxing association (WITH).

Through the emblematic corridors of the hotel passed the two boxers of the moment, who they finally saw each other’s faces again to offer a small moment of tension, because as is customary, for several seconds they kept their eyes fixed on the opponent.

After the first face-to-face in Las Vegas, Saul Alvarez He offered brief statements about the moment he is experiencing and his expectation of facing an undefeated 175-pound champion, a division to which he had to adapt after dominating 168 pounds during 2021.

First Face to Face of Canelo vs. Bivol in Las Vegas (photo: Youtube/Azteca Deportes)

“Motivation and challenge for me. This is part of my life now and I take it that way. It is a motivation to continue making history. I love boxing, I love what I do and that is what makes me want to continue making history”, expressed the man from Guadalajara for the microphones of Matchroom Boxing.

Later he delved into what it means to fight against an undefeated champion, of greater height and the risk that this entails, in addition to explaining to his fans what they can expect from him next Saturday.

“Why always difficult challenges? Because it’s what keeps me alive. I like adrenaline and being competitive”, declared the native of Jalisco, who will try to get his second halfweight belt, although this time at the expense of the Russian Dmitry Bivol and with an eye toward a possible unification fight.

“The best of me (is what you can expect). The best of me, give everything above the ring and a victory for the history of Mexico “

Canelo Álvarez entrance to Las Vegas prior to the fight against Bivol (Photo: Matchroom Boxing)

Later, during the interview in English, the Mexican was not intimidated by the physical wonder of his Russian rival, so he sent a message to the opposite corner: “I’m ready, I am also strong, I have many skills too”, so the public that gathered at the venue exploded in jubilation.

Eddie Hearnpromoter head Matchroom Boxingurged fans to enjoy the fight, as he emphasized that it is a duel of champions.

The moment was livened up, before and after the appearance of Caneloby a group of mariachis, who made the Mexican passion for boxing felt, just as it is liked by Saul Alvarezfor which he thanked the musical group and all those who gathered inside and outside the complex for their welcome, which is why he closed with a brief boxing warm-up exhibition.

MAriachis at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas prior to Canelo vs. Bivol (Photo: Matchroom Boxing)

Who did not remain silent was his opponent Dmitry Bivolwho in addition to being in different interviews during the last week, this Tuesday after the official arrival affirmed that he feels capable of beating Canelo Álvarez and even dared to say “thank you very much” in Spanish, to sentence his speech.

Previously, during an interview with the specialized boxing magazine, The Ring. the Russian boxer mentioned: “he has shown that he is one of the best by being active and beat almost all your opponents (…) I believe in my abilities. I’ve beaten everyone I’ve ever faced in my career. i think i can beat Canelo also”, sentenced Dmitry Bivol.

