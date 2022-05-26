Canelo Álvarez assured that he will look for a fight in Jalisco

Canelo Álvarez could fight in Guadalajara, Jalisco this 2022 (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

the plans of saul Canelo Álvarez they don’t stop, after having confirmed the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin for next September 17, the man from Guadalajara would be in search of scheduling one more date in Guadalajara, Jalisco by 2022. During the Inauguration of the Pro-Am Open Guadalajara golf tournamentwhich took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25, the boxer talked about the possibilities that exist to bring one of his fights to his home state.

Canelo assured before different means that yes, Jalisco is contemplated within its plans in the near futurealthough he still does not have any scheduled rival or prospect of who his opponent could be when he stars in his fight in Jalisco, he did assure that he intends to fight alongside his audience.

“Yes, fighting here in Guadalajara is obviously within the plans. We are going to talk about it well later, right now we have what is September “

Canelo wants to fight in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It should be remembered that previously the governor of Jalisco himself had already advanced the plans he would have with Saúl to bring an international boxing event to the state of Jalisco. Enrique Alfarogovernor of the entity, explained for ESPN which has already started negotiations with the Canelo in relation to the event they would organize before the end of 2022.

Although At the moment the exact date of when the fight will take place is not known, the governor of Jalisco assured that it would be before the end of 2022 and that they would already be collaborating with the Canelo Team to realize the great sporting event in the home state of Saúl Álvarez.

“We are working on the possibility that we already have, although I do not want to deviate from the subject, in which Saúl Canelo Álvarez will fight again at his home in Jalisco this year, so it is already an option that we are working on.”

Canelo’s last fight against Golovkin was in September 2018 (Photo: AFP/BETWAY)

At the moment the only date that has already been set aside is the trilogy with Golovkin on September 17which does not yet have a confirmed official venue, so it is expected that more details of the contest will be revealed in the coming days.

It should be noted that the scenario The Vegas, Nevada from the United States became the Guadalajaran’s favorite for boxing, since it was there where most of his important fights have taken place. The last one he did, and in which he recorded his second loss, was against Dmitry Bivol it was in the T-Mobile.

However, Mexico would not be the only scenario outside the United States that the man from Guadalajara has in mind, since he would take one of his fights to London England. Shortly before the fight against Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship took place, it was said that the man from Jalisco would take the spectacle of his fights to the other side of the American continent and that it would even be at the end of the year, but until At the moment there is nothing concrete about it.

Third fight between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin confirmed (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The only thing that is already assured will be the third chapter of the rivalry against GGG. It was through social networks that Canelo Álvarez shared with his followers that the third fight with Golovkin will take place. After several months of negotiation and even provocative statements, Saúl will return to the ring in September.

He will return to 168 pounds to face the Kazakh fighter. The last fight between both boxers took place in September but in 2018, contest in which the Mexican came out the winner by decision of the judges.

