Canelo Álvarez attacked Golovkin again before the fight: “I hate him”

Canelo Álvarez insulted Golovkin for being a “liar”, since he assured that his actions are unfair (Photo: AFP)

The tension between saul Canelo Álvarez con Gennady Golovkin continues to increase; Two months after the long-awaited fight between the two fighters takes place, the man from Guadalajara once again launched a series of provocations against the Kazakh because on this occasion rectified the hatred generated by the attitude of Triple G.

Since the Canelo Álvarez announced the third fight has taken it upon himself to show his contempt for Golovkin, but on this occasion the insults exceeded the limit since he accused Golovkin of being untrustworthy. In an interview for TMZSaúl assured that the 40-year-old boxer is not honest with his actions and his words, since he assured that he appears to be a “good person” to others, but that he has attacked the Guadalajaran legacy from behind.

Again the 168-pound champion used profanity again to address his next opponent above the ring:

Canelo rectified his hatred for Golovkin (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

“He is a fucking asshole. He is not honest, he pretends to be a good person and to be different, but he is not”.

They were the words with which the Canelo Álvarez began his explanation of the why do you hold such a grudge the Olympic medalist a few months after starring in the trilogy.

The unified super middleweight champion rectified his hatred for Golovkin, since he insisted that he is not someone to trust. First Saúl was in charge of evidencing the actions carried out by Gennady Golovkin; despite the fact that the Kazakh has argued that he respects the career of the Canelo and he does not know why the fight became personal for the Mexican, Saúl contradicted him.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“He talked a lot of shit about me and he said: ‘I respect him, his career.’ And elsewhere he said: ‘He is a shameful boxer, shameful for Mexican boxing. So it’s this kind of thing and in front of me he said: ‘You know, I respect his career and such and such…’ ”, commented the Canelo. So he added that such actions made him contempt for him:

“I hate the motherfucker for that.”

Given the emotions aroused by the third confrontation of Canelo against Golovkin, the current WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Super Middleweight Champion The Ring made it clear that he will finish the fight as soon as possible, so his main objective will be that of a knock out blunt that takes the canvas to Triple G since he will avoid at all costs reaching the last round and leaving the decision in the hands of the judges.

Canelo Álvarez assured that he will defeat Golovkin before the twelfth round (Photo: AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

“I feel proud of myself because I take risks […] I’m going to do my best and do my best, I want to finish this fight before the (unanimous) decision.”

Despite the fact that Álvarez has been insistent on attacking Triple Gfor the Kazakh, statements and even insults are not important, because from his point of view It’s just a way for the Canelo is motivated ahead of the third match that will take place on September 17. Due to the defeat that the man from Guadalajara had against Dmitry Bivol -with which his undefeated record ended-, Golovkin assured that it was only personal motivation.

“I can’t speak for him, I don’t know. Maybe he needs it, he needs to motivate himself after his defeat, but I repeat, for me it is not personal, for me it’s just another fight but a great fight”, were the statements that he collected Fight Hub TV.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez’s message after the British GP: “You must not give up”

Eddie Hearn anticipated what will come in Canelo Álvarez’s career

How Arigameplays confused Canelo Álvarez with Eddy Reynoso