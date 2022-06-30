Canelo Álvarez attacked Ryan García for the trilogy with Golovkin: “You haven’t achieved anything”

The super middleweight champion called the Mexican-American boxer a “child” and asked him to win championships before speaking (Video: Twitter/@DAZNBoxing)

The Canelo Team has experienced different casualties this 2022, Ryan García He was the first to leave the team. Saul Alvarez and since then he has stayed away from the group he trains Eddy Reynoso; However, recently the boxer of Mexican descent went against the man from Guadalajara.

because of the combat Canelo vs Golovkin IIIRyan assured for DAZN Boxing that the Kazakh will be victorious in this trilogy and predicted a resounding defeat for Álvarez. This statement reached the ears of the unified super middleweight champion, who did not hesitate to respond and remind him of the greatness that he lacks to be like Golovkin or himself. Canelo Álvarez.

As part of the interviews that the Mexican champion has given to promote his fight against Golovkin, Saúl spoke with the same portal and assured that Ryan is “just a kid” and that his opinions arose as a result of his separation of the Canelo Team.

He blamed his departure from the team coached by Eddy Reynoso as the main reason why he stated that GGG will win the fight, because he considered that from now on he will be against him for unknown reasons, but Canelo insisted that The 23-year-old boxer lacks experience.

Ryan García assured that Golovkin will beat Canelo (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

“He is just upset about something, he is no longer in the team and he will surely be against us. But he is only a child, you have to understand that. He has many things to learn”

The undisputed 168 pound champion avoided falling into the provocations of the Kingso he only limited himself to advising and demeriting his opinion on the trilogy before Triple G. Saúl was clear in reminding him of his place in world boxing; he explained that before talking about great figures in world boxing he must win a championship.

Also asked him to stop talking about topics that he still does not dimension so that he can focus exclusively on his career and can aspire to a belt from some world boxing council.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“But my advice to him is: do your job, focus on your career, win a world championship first and then talk about other people. Because you have not won anything and criticism of fighters who have won a lot “

And it is that the advice of the Canelo Álvarez did not end there, as he recalled his own career in professional boxing and explained that when he was 20 years old he was already world champion in the welterweight category, a fact that contrasts with the career of Ryan who at 23 years old barely won the vacant interim World Boxing Council title (CMB) in light weight, an achievement he obtained when he was still training with the Canelo Team.

“When I was 20 years old I was already a world champion. It’s always easy to talk and criticize, but at the end of the day, it is what it is.” Canelo.

Ryan García assured that Golovkin will defeat Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

The super lightweight fighter was questioned about the trilogy of the tapatío with GGG. Because of the closeness she had with Saul, she dared to give an unfavorable opinion of him. Canelo. And it is because it is one of the most anticipated fights by boxing fans, different sports figures have given their prediction about it, so Ryan Garcia was not far behind.

“I feel like whoever loses this match will have to safely retire. I think Golovkin is going to have an amazing fight somehow. Obviously you can’t forget that Canelo is there, but I have a feeling Golovkin is going to get the performance of his life. i will say i will win GGG”, were his words to DANCE Boxing.

