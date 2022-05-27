Canelo Álvarez attended the final Atlas vs. Pachuca

Saúl declared that he was a fan of Atlas, so he encouraged the team in the first leg final at the Jalisco Stadium (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The great final of Mexican soccer began, Atlas y pachuca began the fight for Clausura 2022 title from MX League and the great luxury guest who received the Jalisco Stadium it was about Saul Canelo Álvarez. After the boxer “threatened” to go to the Monumental from Jalisco to see the rojinegros, he fulfilled it.

Without a great reception and with an almost unnoticed presence, the world champion at 168 pounds arrived at the stadium facilities. He was accompanied by some elements of public and private security, who enabled him to enter the sports venue with his vehicle. once inside, Canelo got out of a black car and there was received by personnel from the Atlas club.

With an affectionate greeting, he exchanged a few words with the team’s staff, who was in charge of directing him to the area where he would witness the first 90 minutes of the Mexican soccer final.

Canelo went to the Jalisco Stadium for the final (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

He briefly dedicated a few words to TUDN in which he highlighted his liking for the team led by Diego Cocca. Despite the fact that some time ago he had indicated that he supports Chivas in Liga MX, this time made it clear that he is with the ball friends and assured that they would be champions again.

“We’re going to win, we’re going to win again.”

When asked which team he preferred, if Sacred Flock oa la Fury, Saúl Álvarez pointed out that he was with the recent champions of the First Division of Mexico and that he would support them in the final stretch for the two-time championship. Although he did not declare himself a football fan, he explained that he has a certain preference for athletes.

Canelo declared himself a fan of Atlas (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“Yes, I am an athlete. I have never been to a team Look, I’ve never been to a team but now I’m Atlas 100 percent. I go to both but I am Atlas”, he sentenced.

The official account of BBVA MX League He was in charge of sharing with the followers of the national football the presence of the boxer from Guadalajara in the final. It should be remembered that last Monday, May 23, during the presentation of the tournament No Golf, No LiveÁlvarez let between seeing his intention to go to the stadium.

Even TV stations like TUDN y TV Azteca they captured Saúl from one of the stadium’s boxes, he was noticed with the red and black shirt and very attentive to the game, on social networks the presence of the boxer in the stadium was questioned.

At a press conference, he explained that if Eddy Reynoso, his coach, took him to the game, he would go without exception. “Eddy invites me”, was his first comment with which he joked about the possibility of going to the game, but then he corrected his idea of ​​​​going.

Eddy Reynoso celebrated the 2021 Opening title with Atlas (Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

“Why not? I would really love to be there supporting Atlas”

Inside the Canelo Team, Eddy Reynoso he is a big fan of the red and blacks because in the final of the Apertura 2021 he was encouraging the team from the league process until he lifted the championship title, he was even a fundamental part for the team to achieve the objective since the Canelo and Eddy gave a talk to the entire coaching staff and to the players prior to the final.

At the request of Alejandro Irarragorri, sports president, the leader of the Canelo Team and the best pound for pound in the world gave a message of encouragement to the squad one day before facing the second leg at the Jalisco Stadium on December 12, 2021.

