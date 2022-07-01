Canelo Álvarez confessed how his daughter reacts before each fight

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez stated that his youngest daughter is aware of the risk involved in going up to fight in the ring (Photo: Joe Camproeale/USA TODAY)

Although it has positioned itself as one of the most popular in Mexico, being a contact sport, boxing is also one of the riskiest. In that sense, despite the danger involved in getting into the ring, Saul Alvarez I declare that her youngest daughter is aware of the possible consequences that she has the discipline and, although she is proud of her father’s work, she did not rule out that anguish has come to take over her.

On the eve of his third fight against Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the boxer from Guadalajara held an interview with the media CNN. In the space, the journalist Elizabeth Pérez questioned him about whether María Fernanda, a daughter he fathered with his wife Fernanda Gómez, is aware of the danger involved in performing in boxing.

“He understands it perfectly. She is a girl who is four years old, but she is too intelligent and understands everything as it should be, She understands what I do and she is proud of her dad. Yes of course (she knows about the risks of getting into the ring), she suddenly cries because she gets scared. He knows the risk his dad is running, but I always tell him that it’s my job and that’s what I have to do,” said the undisputed 168-pound champion.

María Fernanda has accompanied her father in a large number of acts prior to his fights (Photo: Getty Images)

Since Álvarez announced his campaign at 168 pounds to seek the undisputed title, the images of him with his daughter María Fernanda They grabbed the spotlight. In each of his fights against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, his youngest daughter accompanied a large part of his press conferencesas well as in confrontations and weigh-in ceremonies.

The dynamic was no different in the minutes before stepping into the ring. And it is that, like Fernanda Gómez, as well as her mother Ana María Barragán and the rest of her family, María Fernanda went to her father’s dressing room to star in the act of faith of the blessingas well as the symbolic farewell that the Guadalajara performs before each fight.

It is worth mentioning that, in an interview with Jorge Ramos from ESPNthe Canelo Álvarez confessed saying goodbye to his loved ones in the face of the uncertainty of being able to see them again after the fight.

Canelo Álvarez says goodbye to his family before going up to his fights (Photo: Screenshot / Azteca Sports)

“Only God knows what can happen to you on top of a ring. You can go up and you can’t go down. Thats the reality. It is a very dangerous sport. I always say goodbye to my family before every fight because one does not know if it will go down or notbut in the end what I tell you is not to worry, I am going to die happy because it is what I love”he declared.

The forecast you made Canelo It is a reality that relatives and friends of Mexican boxers have had to face in recent years. Jeanette Zacarías, an 18-year-old boxer, fell into a coma and died after receiving severe punishment from Canadian Marie-Pier Houle in September 2021. Years earlier, in 2013, Frankie Leal suffered the same fate in a fight against Raúl Hilares.

Johnny Owen lost his life after being knocked out by Lupe Pintor (Photo: NICK UT)

In the list of boxers who have lost their lives in an event related to their occupation there are also Becky Zerlentes, Johnny Owen, Maxim Dadashev, Duk Koo-Kimamong others.

After having lost to Dmitry Bivol in his attempt to win the second 175-pound belt in his career, Saúl Álvarez will perform the first defense of his undisputed championship super middleweight against Gennady Golovkin. The brawl will be the third in the history of their rivalry and she will also check who of the two was the best exponent throughout their enmity.

