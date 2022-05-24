Canelo Álvarez confirmed the trilogy with Golovkin in September

It will be in September when Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 occurs (Photo: AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

After the second defeat of Saul Canelo Álvarez at the hands of Dmitry Bivolthe man from Guadalajara is already preparing his return to the ring and confirmed that the first rival with whom he will claim his career will be with Gennady Golovkin. The followers of the Guadalajara will be able to witness the third chapter between both fighters and after the speculations about the fight, the Canelo stated that the plan to confront GGG is still valid.

During the press conference this Monday, May 23, in which the super middleweight champion presented the tournament No Golf, No Livetalked about the plans ahead and explained that the idea is that for the month of September can return to the ring and thus star in the long-awaited trilogy with Golovkin.

Although in the first instance he did not confirm that it will be Golovkin, he did let it be seen that He already has advanced talks with the Kazakh boxerso in the next few days the details of the long-awaited event will be confirmed and thus define the place, day and time in which he will face Gennady.

“The sure thing is that we return in September, we return as soon as possible. We have the date of September and these days, today, tomorrow, the day after, we are going to negotiate the fight, which obviously has to wait a little bit”.

And it is that, it should be remembered, that before he fought for the AMB belt (World Boxing Association) in weights light heavy against Bivol, there was already talk of a confrontation with Golovkin, but circumstances unrelated to the negotiations they extended the presentation until the month of September.

On the other hand, another of the fights that would also be preparing the Canelo Alvarez is the rematch with the Russian boxer, because after he lost by unanimous decision, he assured that he would look for a second chance to be crowned champion at 175 pounds.

With such strife on the rise, Saúl assured that he will give preference to the fight with Golovkin since it is something that has been managed for a long time, so I would only be waiting to confirm the details of the fight and then focus on the rematch with Bivol.

According to the testimony of Caneloboth fights could be the most important on the world boxing agenda in the remainder of the 2022 season, so he will have at least two important fights in his career after registering his second defeat as a professional boxer.

“Yes, we already had that contract to continue with Macroom y DAZNso we have to continue what we started and I think the two most important fights in boxing right now: the fight with Golovkin and the rematch with Bivol,” he assured.

It should be remembered that when the judges declared Bivol the winner, Saúl assured that there would be a second episode and he would seek revenge, for which he reaffirmed that idea after announcing his confrontation against GGG.

“Unfortunately we lost, but that doesn’t mean I won’t try again.”

Lastly, the Canelo He closed his speech with the clarification that he is a competitive person, so he will do everything possible to close the second fight with Bivol in the following months. after competing against Gennady Golovkin. He noted that losing is an “ugly feeling”, but that he recognized the superiority of his rival in the ring.

“Obviously nobody likes to lose, personally I am a very competitive person who always likes to win. Nobody likes to lose and it is a very ugly feeling (…) We tried to move up in weight, win another championship at 175 poundsit was not achieved and as I said, That doesn’t mean I won’t try again”.

