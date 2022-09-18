Canelo Álvarez defeated Golovkin, but the fans were bored: the best memes of the fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennadiy Golovkin in Las Vegas. Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez confirmed his reign in the super middleweight category with a victory by points with unanimous ruling before the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin in the third fight held in the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, United States. the boxer of Guadalajara retained category titles, version AMB, CMB, FIB and OMB, with favorable cards 116-112 (Dave Moretti) y 115-113 (David Sutherland y Steve Weisfeld).

There was no room for controversy this time in the fight that closed the trilogy of one of the most important rivalries in international boxing in recent times. “Canelo” Álvarez, 32, supported mainly by the 20.000 personas who attended the state campus of Nevadawas superior throughout the night against a rival dedicated to speculating on the ring.

The conservative stance of the 40-year-old Kazakh took the emotion out of the fight that came to settle the discussion of the previous two. In September 2017, the first fight was declared a draw but it left a feeling of injustice for Golovkin and in the rematch, a year later, the Mexican prevailed with a split decision after a very close development. That second presentation was preceded by two positive anti-doping controls for “Canelo” that forced to postpone the original date of revenge and ended up breaking the relationship between the two.

With last night’s victory, Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs.) he redeemed himself before the public from his previous defeat against the Russian Dmitri Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight belt, on May 7 on the same stage. “I have had very difficult times in my life but I want you to know that you have to move on. Defeats are good, they teach us to learn many things, “he said in a message addressed to the fans present at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Mexican successfully made the first defense of the crowns of the super middleweight category (168 pounds – 76.2kg), which he obtained against the American Caleb Plant in November of last year in the Las Vegas MGM. The defending champion tried to fulfill his promise to end the fight via knockout but an injury to his left hand conspired against his target and hit “GGG” Golovkin the margin to reach the verdict of the jury. “It was a good fight. He is strong, he is a good fighter that is why we are here. I will carry on to keep my legacy strong”, declared the Aztec.

However, memes exploded on social networks due to the expectation that the combat had aroused and the difference that could be seen on the TV screens. For most users it was a poor show devoid of emotions.

THE BEST MEMES

KEEP READING

10 years after “I got out of there Wonder”, Walter Nelson revived the iconic fight with the Argentine champion

The journalist who discovered a hidden side in Tyson, felt the blows of Pacquiao and collaborated with Julio César Chávez to leave his vices

The story of the sisters who fought against their father’s violence and addictions before winning the medals in Lima