Canelo Álvarez explained why he lost to Dmitry Bivol

Bivol gave Canelo Álvarez his second defeat (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

Since Saul Canelo Álvarez He had an accelerated growth in world boxing, different criticisms have surrounded his success. But the fight that has generated the most comments was the dispute over the AMB belt (World Boxing Association) in the light heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol held last May.

After 12 long rounds, the judges declared the Russian boxer the winner and so the Tapatio registered his second defeat on your personal record. Since then, it has been questioned what were the reasons why the man from Jalisco did not manage to extend his legacy to 175 pounds and that led him to fall against Bivol.

Recently Own Canelo was encouraged to talk about the subject and explain what caused him to lose the contest on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. In an interview with the YouTube channel Fight Hub TV -carried out in the framework of the promotion of the fight Canelo vs Golovkin III – stated that did not prepare as expected and the upgrading affected himthe main reason that led him to be defeated.

Saúl’s physical performance changed when he weighed 175 pounds (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Saúl’s physical performance changed when he weighed 175 pounds, so he pointed out that it was this that did not allow him to give a great performance like the one he already used to all his audience. This is how he explained Canelo:

“I got tired and that was it.”

Another of the arguments he put forward was that he couldn’t train like he used to. Though he did not reveal what or who interrupted him in his preparations to face Bivol, he did make it clear that he lacked preparation. However, he did not want to see it as an excuse as he pointed out that will have a second chance to challenge again Buffalo in the desired rematch which has already been discussed.

In relation to the alleged vegan diet that he followed in his preparation for the light heavyweights, he denied that he currently follows it (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

In relation to the alleged vegan diet who continued in his preparation for the light heavyweights, denied that he is currently following her and added that “over-training” was not the reason why he lost to Bivol, as was said on social networks, but Saúl insisted that he did not want to make “excuses ”.

“I couldn’t train like I normally did. I trust that I will have my opportunity again. I’m not on a vegan diet or anything like that, I’m not overtraining either, I insist I don’t want to make excuses.

Although some former boxers, such as Oscar de la hoyablamed his fanaticism for golf as a distraction, the man from Guadalajara denied that accusation because, according to him, he said: “I was already practicing golf three years ago and I became the undisputed champion of super middleweight, so that’s no reason.”

Eddy Reynoso talked about the plans ahead and what will happen to the current WBA champion (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

In relation to his next fight against Gennady Golovkin He expressed that he is preparing to continue with his legacy in boxing but that he has not lost sight of his rematch with the current champion of Russian nationality. “I am 100% focused and my body normally responds well to championships. I’m not going back I want to fight in your divisionmaybe some are right that the category is too big for me, but I want to do it”ended.

The coach of the Mexican champion, Eddy Reynosotalked about the plans ahead and what will happen to the current WBA champion.

Despite the fact that they have a commitment ahead of them with Triple Gassured that the idea of ​​a rematch has not been left behind, so they will seek to give a space to combat but until 2023. That is to say that this year they would not have the intention of facing Bivol again, but it would be until the following year.

