Canelo Álvarez failed; Dmitry Bivol remains undefeated

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez got his second loss (USA TODAY / Joe Camporeale (

Saul Canelo Alvarez accumulated his second loss before the Russian Dmitry Bivolwho managed to remain undefeated and took away the Mexican’s opportunity to return to the 175-pound category that he tried in November 2019.

The fight generated great expectation because for Canelo represented a very difficult test because the Russian’s ability was widely recognized.

Dmitry was launched from the first second in which the fight began giving attacks with great hardness and speed through jabs that connected with the face of Canelowho advanced with caution and good cover.

The Russian maintained an aggressive pace while Canelo released hooks and body shots to lower his guard and managed to reach the face of the Russian. But by the middle of the day, he changed his strategy, aiming for his opponent’s head.

Dmitry Bivol maintained an aggressive strategy against “Canelo (USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

By the eighth round, however, had his first fall and in subsequent rounds he looked tired with slow punches to Bivol’s head.

Finally, the rounds leaned towards the Russian, who managed to exhaust and suppress Canelo reaching the advantage that would carry until the twelfth, closing with 115 points for Bivol and 113 for Saul Canelo Álvarez.

“I felt its weight a lotenter and exit, he is a great fighter”, recognized the Mexican at the end of the contest. “I did enough to win, but that’s the way it is.”

Canelo has positioned himself as one of the high-class athletes and one of the most competitive who has managed to obtain a good position in the sphere of Mexican boxing. So despite the defeat, they won’t look so black.

Dmitry Bivol celebrates with his team after defeating Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez by unanimous decision (USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

Since according to the president of Matchroom Boxingrevealed that the contract between Canelo and Bivol has the advantage of being able to request a duel of revenge almost immediately, a peculiar thing that does not come in most contracts.

But it would only apply if there is a commercial value, i.e. would have to ensure that it attracts a large audience so that it can take place, Sure thing. So the Mexican boxer would have the opportunity to recover the 175 pound belt.

What yes, is that this fact could alter the rematch with Gennady Golovkinsince if he decides to ask Bivol for a rematch, Golovkin’s would be postponed.

Days before the confrontation, Canelo Álvarez assured that the confrontation, if he won, could put him in the boxing history books. Although he assured that it was a great challenge and that it was his moment.

The official cards of the fight in which they marked the decision of the judges (photo: ESPN)

“I like challenges because I want to make history and this type of challenge with which they will put me at the top, in the boxing history books. I feel alive when I have these kinds of challenges. I respect Dmitry Bivol’s boxing skills, but it’s my time, I feel at my best.”

Shortly after the official cards were shared in which it can be seen that the Russian boxer won by unanimous decision, since the judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti y Steven Weisfeld they gave the same score in each round.

The result was negative and completely different from the forecast given by the former boxer Julio Cesar Chavezwho in an interview with David Faitelson had claimed that Canelo could take the title from Bivol by way of a knockout.

