Canelo Álvarez fights Dmitry Bivol for the light heavyweight world title: time, TV and everything you need to know

Saul Canelo Alvarezone of boxing’s great stars, will have to overcome a difficult test against the undefeated Dmitry Bivol to recapture the semi-heavyweight title of la World Boxing Association (WBA)before facing the long-awaited closing of his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

The fight this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada) It means the return of the Mexican to the 175-pound (79.4kg) category, which he only tried in November 2019 when he knocked out Russian Sergey Kovalev.

“He is a great champion, a great fighter. We know it but we have prepared ourselves for him, ”said the boxer from Guadalajara at the press conference on Thursday. “I feel alive when I have these challengesyes I respect the skills of Dmitry Bivol but it’s my moment, I feel better than ever”, he assured. “I want to make history and those challenges are what will put me in the boxing history books.”

Canelo, 31 years old, adds in his career 57 wins (39 knockouts), two draws and a single losssuffered against the American Floyd Mayweather Jr. by points in 2013. In addition, he is one of the boxers with the greatest capacity for attracting fans, capable of gathering 73,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in his victory a year against the British Billy Joe Saunders.

His last step in the ring was on November 6 in his knockout victory against American Caleb Plant, which established him as the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history.

If Álvarez takes his WBA light heavyweight title from the Russian, he will have taken a first step towards being undisputed champion of a second category. No male fighter has achieved this feat since the start of the four-belt era at the beginning of this century. “I have beaten all the champions at 168 (pounds). Now I have to take other challenges. I do it for myself, not only to make history but because I need to feel those kinds of challenges, ”he stressed at the press conference.

Bivol, for his part, is determined to give the big surprise on Saturday and establish himself as the fighter who ruined the great plans of the Mexican. At 31 years old, the Russian has an immaculate record of 19 wins (11 knockouts) and no losses and has been successfully defending the WBA title since 2016.

“I have been in boxing since I was five years old. At 16 I was already twice world amateur champion. Now I have a belt and I am a champion. Why am I not going to win?“, I ask. Although he was born in Kyrgyzstan, he has Russian nationality and, like many athletes from that country, will have to compete in Las Vegas without national symbols due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

