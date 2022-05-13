Canelo Álvarez: how much did he earn in 2022 and why is he one of the best paid

Canelo Álvarez was the eighth highest paid athlete in 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Saul Alvarez has become the main face of Mexican boxing in the most recent decade. The talent he possesses in the gloves has been matched with promotion and endorsements to make him one of the most lucrative athletes in the world. Along with the conquest of titles, the gains in his professional career have been constantin such a way that in the year 2022 it will be one of the 10 sports characters with the highest earnings.

According to the list published by the magazine Forbesthe boxer listed as the best pound for pound in the world ranks eighth place in the top 10 of the highest paid athletes in the world in 2022. And it is that in the most recent period of analysis, which includes the fights in which he won the undisputed 168-pound title, he had a gross profit of $90 millionnamely, thousand 823 million pesosabout.

Most of his income was generated every time he got on the roped to dispute the belts. By said action he generated, at least $85 million, namely thousand 722 million pesos, not counting any profits he may have made from selling the pay-per-view. In addition to that amount, he earned $5 million for sponsorships and campaigns, approximately 101 million 291 thousand pesos.

In 2021 Canelo managed to unify all the 168-pound titles (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The publication of the new list implied the return of the Mexican to said ranking after having been absent for two editions. The last time it appeared was in the year 2019when accounting for the earnings he posted from the second fight against Gennady Golovkin, as well as the knockout victory over Rocky Fielding in December 2018.

On that occasion it placed fourthbehind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, with a gross profit of $94 million. Although the following year he fought against Daniel Jacobs and Callum Smith, the Mexican did not appear on the list. A year later, in 2020, he disputes it with Oscar de la hoya and disruption due to the pandemic prevented it from appearing in the update for the second time in a row.

Although boxing has been his main source of income, the boxer from Guadalajara has sought to transcend the sports barrier by Invest your money in various fields. In addition to the partnership he has maintained with Hennessy, in 2021 he reported his intention to dabble in the hydrocarbon market with the opening between 90 and 100 gas stations in Mexico under the name of Canelo Energy.

The Mexican boxer fell in his attempt to strip Dmitry Bivol of the 175-pound belt (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Another of his interests is in the field of real estate. Although he has started some businesses and declared his intention to live off his investments, on several occasions he has denied the possibility of withdrawing. Even on the eve of facing Dmitry Bivol, he confirmed that the time of his last fight could reach the 38 or up to 39 years of age.

Lionel Messi returned to the top of the list after two years. With a profit of $130 million, the Argentine star of Paris Saint Germain surpassed Lebron James, who received USD 121 million. On the third step is the Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, with USD 115 million. Below him is the Brazilian Neymar with USD 95 million, while Stephen Curry registered USD 92.8 million.

In sixth place is the basketball player Kevin Durant with USD 92.1 million, while, with USD 90.7 million, Roger Federer occupies the seventh position. Saúl Álvarez took over the bottom rung while in the last two positions are Tom Brady and Giannis Antetokounmpo, con $83.9 million and USD 80.9 million respectively.

