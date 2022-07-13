Canelo Álvarez or Zurdo Ramírez: who will fight first against Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol’s schedule includes fights against Canelo Álvarez and Zurdo Ramírez (Photos: Gettyimages)

In full development of the 2022 world boxing calendar, the presence of two Mexican fighters in the ring captures the spotlight. So much Gilberto Ramirez as Saul Alvarez They have a pending story against Dmitry Bivol. While both fights have been widely requested by the glove sport fandom, one of the Mexicans has a greater advantage to try to wrest the 175-pound title from the Kyrgyz native.

During a chat with The DAZN Boxing ShowEddie Hearn, the character in charge of promoting the fights of Canelo Álvarez since his breakup with Golden Boystated that the rematch between Bivol and Guadalajara is not yet final. On the contrary, in order to unburden this commitment, the Russian will first have to defend his title against Left handed Ramirez.

“The fact is, to fight against Canelo Álvarez, Bivol would first have to fight Left handed (Ramirez). That fight (the second between Álvarez and the Russian) is not final because we can’t wait until May. It is impossible and there is a lot of risk in those fights, ”Hearn confirmed during his intervention in space.

Dmitry Bivol will have to expose his 175-pound belt against Gilberto Ramírez (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY OBLIGATED CREDIT)

According to Eddie Hearn’s statements, in the event that the undisputed 168-pound champion decides to make his rematch clause valid, I would not be guaranteed the opportunity to challenge Bivol for the belt again endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) in the light heavyweight category.

The immediate plans Canelo Alvarez contemplates the third fight of his history against Gennady Golovkin, as well as a brawl in December against an opponent to be confirmed. In that sense, could see each other again face to face with Bivol in Maybut the Russian must meet his own schedule, even at the risk of lose his title before the rematch with Saúl.

It is worth mentioning that on July 11, the WBA issued a statement where forced the reigning 175-pound champion to get one agreement with the team of Gilberto Ramirez. The objective is to make the mandatory defense of your title against the character who has the best score among all the candidates available and contemplated by the federation.

Saúl Álvarez agreed to expose his undisputed championship against Gennady Golovkin for September 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The document specified that those involved have a 30-day term to negotiate the dispute, so before August 10 they must announce the venue and the day to start the fight. Bivol is obliged to accept the condition since the federation regulations indicate that each of his champions must defend his belt, against a designated rival, in a lapse not greater than 24 months.

with the designation, Left handed Ramírez will have the opportunity to compete for his first world title in the category. It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of his career he was part of the middleweight division. Since 2014 he ventured into the 168 pounds, but it was not until 2016 when he hung up world Championship of the World Boxing Organization (OMB). After five successful defenses, he decided to try his hand at 175 pounds.

For its part, Dmitry Bivol also knows no defeat since his foray into boxing professional. Since May 2016, when he was crowned WBA monarch, he has performed eleven successful defenses of his title at 175 pounds. The number 12 will be against the Left handed Ramírez in a commitment where one of the two could lose his perfect record.

