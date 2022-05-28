Canelo Álvarez praised his discipline and explained why he is the best despite losing to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez lost a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

Canelo Álvarez He is in one of the most complicated moments of his career in recent years, since the resounding defeat he suffered against Dmitry Bivol questioned the label that was awarded during 2021 after dominating 168 pounds: that of the best pound for pound.

Due to his fall by unanimous decision, several prestigious lists around the world removed him from the top in this demarcation, something that the Mexican does not share, for which he questioned the criteria with which the rankings are made and recalled the difficulty of changing divisions in boxing.

“The truth is that I don’t know how they handle that kind of thing (pound-for-pound ratings), but I still feel like I’m the best,” Saúl mentioned for DAZN Boxing Show. “Tell me another fighter who is trying in other categories, going down and up in weight, wanting to achieve different types of things. no one has done that”, he sentenced.

Canelo Álvarez conquered all the 168-pound belts in 2021 (Photo: EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN)

“I do. I risk everything to continue making history when I don’t need to risk anything.”

The boxer from Guadalajara continued with the success he has achieved throughout his career and hinted that he does not need to take this type of risk, such as moving up to light heavyweight to challenge an undefeated champion.

“I have already accomplished so many things. I am in a position where I don’t have to risk anything, and I continue to do so, And no one does when they’re in a position like I am.. So personally, I still feel like the best in the world.” Canelo Álvarez During the Interview.

It should be remembered that Saúl had already won a light heavyweight belt in November 2019, when he defeated Sergey Kovalev by knockout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, so he will seek revenge against Bivol to win the 175-pound title again.

“I will try again for sure. I am a very competitive person, very persevering. I tried to gain weight and win this championship, but we didn’t make it. But we are going to try it again…”, explained the undisputed 168-pound champion.

Dmitry Bivol defeated Canelo Álvarez by unanimous decision after an extraordinary defense (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

“Only for a second fight, I would look to be in much better physical condition, prepare for the 12 rounds. A different strategy than the one I used with my opponents at 168 pounds,” Álvarez added, referring to the exhaustion with which he entered the last rounds of the fight against Bivol.

“You learn from everything. I tried new things and it didn’t work, but now I have a new pattern for what’s coming.”

Before agreeing on the rematch against Bivol and reviewing the conditions of the Russian boxer, Canelo will have to be measured against Gennady Golovkin on September 17, where he could defend his super middleweight belts and complete the trilogy against the Kazakh boxer.

It was through social networks that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, who confirmed the fight: “I am very happy to offer you the best fights and this will not be the exception. It’s time to finish what we started and defend our #CaneloGGG3 titles this September 17. Venue to be confirmed”, can be read in the publication on Instagram.

Álvarez, who recently obtained the second defeat of his entire professional career, had already confirmed that during 2022 he would fight against the Asian athlete, but without revealing when. In statements to the press, he hinted at his intention to give rise to the trilogy before Triple Gbut also, to seek revenge against Dmitry Bivol.

