Canelo Álvarez trained with his three-year-old son and thus received his blows

The unified 168-pound champion attended training with his son Saúl Adiel, who also put on gloves and punched his father in the face (Video: YouTube/TV Boxeo)

The visits of various personalities to Eddy Reynoso’s gym during the training camps Canelo Álvarez Are frequent. Although most of the attendees are personalities from the artistic or sports world, the man from Guadalajara has also had the presence of his most intimate circle. Even on the eve of facing Gennady Golovkin, her four-year-old son Saúl Adiel he went to train with him and received some boxing lessons from his father.

On the Youtube channel TV Boxeo a compilation of videos captured during a training session of Saul Alvarez. However, in one of the segments, the presence of the boy with gloves on and executing exercises similar to those performed by the 31-year-old boxer inside the ring.

During the first scene, Álvarez perched on his knees to match his son’s height. For your part Saul Adiel threw a series of hooks that hit the gloves Canelo, as well as on his face when he was careless and lowered his guard. In another painting of the paintings he was seen hitting a sack held by Eddy Reynosowho gave him instructions on how to execute the movements.

The undisputed 168-pound champion was visited by his son Saúl Adiel (Screenshot: Youtube/TV BOXEO)

His approach to discipline did not only consist of the execution of blows. Little Saúl also witnessed the bandaging process that his father undergoes before starting a preparation session, as well as moments before starting his official brawls.

The presence of the little boy was added to that of Maria Fernanda, the youngest of his daughters and who has been present at each of the public events, as well as before the media that the boxer has had in the last two years. It is worth mentioning that Saúl Adiel is the only son of Canelo and the youngest, because Emily Cinnamon, Mia and her daughter with Fernanda Gómez were born before him.

Unlike the preparation camp he held on the eve of facing Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican boxer you have received fewer visitors in your gym. In fact, this feature was severely criticized by the experts, since they considered that the presence of people outside their professional field could have influenced the deconcentration that triggered the defeat during his attempt to win the belt endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 pounds..

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

While Saúl Adiel received advice from Eddy Reynoso, the Canelo Álvarez continued with his preparation towards the first defense from his undisputed championship of 168 lbs. The rival chosen by his corner was Gennady Golovkinwhom he will face for the third time in the history of his sports rivalry and who, in addition, will enter the super middleweight category.

On paper, and despite having lost in his last fight, Canelo Álvarez will be presented at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the favorite to stay with the victory. In front of him is GGGwho despite his 40 years of age hopes to repeat the good performance that allowed him unify the middleweight titles endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and WBA against Ryota Murata, in April 2022.

The rivalry between both characters has escalated from the sports field to the personal one. In the first opportunity that they had none could keep the victory and it was not until the second confrontation when the balance tipped in favor of the Mexican despite the even duel. The Kazakh was upset with the decision and has questioned his opponent’s victory by highlighting the doping scandal that shook Álvarez’s entourage in 2018.

