Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: How to watch Canelo v Saunders – TV, live stream, UK start time

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are prepared to roll following prolonged talks over securing a bout in 2020.

Official affirmation of the bout is anticipated imminently with the four-division world champion out of Mexico set to tackle the WBO Tremendous Middleweight champion Saunders in a hotly-anticipated conflict.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the newest hypothesis on the Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The combat has been tipped to happen on Saturday 2nd Could 2020.

Canelo has signed a deal to combat on that night time, over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, although his opponent stays unconfirmed, and is now doubtless to be Saunders.

The place is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders happening?

The combat could be anticipated to happen in North America, however due to Saunders combating within the US and Canada beforehand, this shouldn’t be a barrier.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

TBC

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders within the UK

Saunders is a part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing steady, that means the combat would doubtless be proven on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

Followers would give you the option to buy the combat for a one-off price if this seems to be the case.

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders within the US

Canelo signed a mega take care of DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract value £278million – essentially the most profitable contract in sports activities historical past.

The streaming service is on the market in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $8.33 per thirty days.