Canelo Álvarez was displaced by another Mexican in the ranking of the best pound for pound

Canelo Álvarez fell by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds (Photo: Reuters / Joe Camporeale)

The defeat of Saul Alvarez ante Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision he continues to cause immediate havoc, as his conception as the best “pound for pound” continues to decline for some of the most prestigious lists around boxing.

The last prestigious medium to lower it to sixth place was the magazine The Ringwhich penalized his loss at light heavyweight and placed five other boxers abovewith a Mexican compatriot involved but who has not yet fought so far in 2022.

The magazine list The Ring start with ukrainian Oleksandr Usyka place that was earned for his undefeated record of 19 fights, especially for defeating Anthony Joshua in September 2021.

Later they are in second place Terence CrawfordIn third Naoye Inouefourth Errol Spence Jrand finally the other Mexican in fifth place, Juan Francisco Estrada, the Cocky.

Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (Photo: [email protected] Francisco “El Gallo” Official Estrada)

The Cocky Estrada was placed above Canelo Álvarez for the magazine The Ring despite not fighting since March 13, 2021, when he defeated the Nicaraguan Romanian González by split decision, victory with which he retained the super flyweight scepter of the World Boxing Council (CMB) and was awarded the world boxing association (WITH).

Estrada, 32, holds a professional record of 42 wins and 3 losses28 of them by way of knockout, which is why he has positioned himself as one of the Mexicans with the greatest prominence in the ring, especially due to the excitement of his fights.

Thus Canelo was displaced in the magazine The Ring by five other colleagues, with a Mexican in between; while in the list ESPN, Canelo fell to fourth place.

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale)

According to experts from ESPNfor this month of May Terence Crawford climbed to the first step of the classification above the Japanese Naoya Inoue and the American Errol Spence Jrleaving Guadalajara in fourth position, above names like Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk y Vasily Lomachenkoamong others.

So that Canelo Álvarez rise again in the rankings will be key to executing the rematch against Dmitry Bivolsomething that even already spoke Eddie Hearnas a representative of Matchroom Boxingabout his preferences for Saul’s next fight.

According to the promoter, Canelo will have to decide if he complies with his agreed fight with Gennady Golovkin or he decides on the rematch against Bivol, which is why he gave his favorite rival.

“What do I prefer? I’m a bit biased because I just love the Gennady Golovkin trilogy. Now I think it’s even more intriguing because it comes from defeat. If he lost to Gennady Golovkin, where would he go? You’re not a world (champion) anymore,” Hearn said.

Canelo Álvarez will have to decide if he executes the rematch between Bivol or the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin (Photos: Ig/@gggboxing / Ig/@canelo / Ig/@bivol_d)

“Of course, it’s Canelo Alvarez. But still, back-to-back losses like that… So all the pressure right now is building on Canelo Álvarez. There’s no telling what defeat is going to do to a man like that. Can he recover? Are you affected by that? Has he lost confidence? ”, The American promoter continued to direct the trilogy between Canelo vs. Golovkin.

“Also, I would love to see the rematch. I would probably go with GGG, (after) Dmitry Bivol. That’s what he would probably do, and we’d give Bivol a big fight in September or October. Whether the winner of (Joshua) Buatsi-(Craig) Richards, Callum Smith, (Lefty) Ramirez. But the rematch is a megafight”, Hearn sentenced for DAZN Boxing News.

