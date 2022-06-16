Canelo Álvarez will compete with Pep Guardiola and Michael Phelps in a golf tournament for “icons of sport”

Canelo Álvarez will participate in the “Icon Series”, a golf tournament with Pep Guardiola, Michael Phelps, Harry Kane, Ben Roethlisberger and more (Photo: Twitter/@IconSeries)

The popularity of Canelo Álvarez does not stop in the ring, but has known how to scale his fame to the highest levels of world sport, something that he has combined with his passion for golf and that now he has it in front of a spectacular amateur tournament where some of the most acclaimed athletes around the planet will participate.

The Mexican boxer will be part of the Icon Series 2022a new innovative and pioneering concept in the world of sports and entertainment that will bring together iconic figures such as Josep Guardiola, Michael Phelps, Ben Roethlisberger y Harry Kaneamong others, to play a small golf tournament in New York, United States.

The event will be between June 30 and July 1 at the Liberty National Golf Clubwhich will have access to the public through the sale of tickets, which can already be obtained through the portal of icon-series.comwhere other popular names will also appear, such as the Liverpool footballer James Milner and the baseball player Ivan Rodriguezall golf fans.

Canelo Álvarez will participate in a golf tournament with Michael Phelps, Pep Guardiola, Harry Kane and more “iconic” athletes (Photo: Twitter/@IconSeries)

The dynamics of the tournament will consist of creating a rivalry between two teams: the athletes representing the United States against those of the “Rest of the World”where is one’s own Caneloso it will team up with Pep Guardiola y Harry Kane to try to defeat the North Americans in different golf modalities during the two days.

“I am excited to represent Mexico as part of the ROTW (Rest of the World) team under the command of Captain Els and I can’t wait to compete against the United States team in such an iconic place, Liberty National,” Canelo said for the interview. organization.

In accordance with the requirements to participate in this tournament, it is essential that these athletes be “exceptionally talented” and have reached the pinnacle of their own disciplinewhich is why they are considered “born winners, with competition running through their veins”.

Similarly, the organization emphasizes that its “success transcends beyond their sport and they are fiercely passionate about golf”, so you will not see any rookie in front of the golf club and will seek victory, not just a recreational moment with other personalities.

The Icon Series does not bring together celebrities, but icons in their sport (Photo: Icon Series)

The two teams will be captained by two former professional golfers. On the American side, Fred Couples will be the head of the team, while in the “Rest of the World” it will be the South African Ernie Elsformer number one in the world, who will guide the personalities in different types of games.

The objective of the tournament is to attract new audiences to golf through a more dynamic game, where there is genuine rivalry, patriotism and the careers of the guests are recognized, for which they presume that their tournaments “are full of stories”.

One of the great attractions of the tournament is that the format will be Match Play 10 holes, so it will be a very short 1 vs 1 rivalry, in which they presume that “every shot counts” to win.

They also highlight that it will be given to fans “access to behind-the-scenes moments on the field and in the locker room with captains and selected players and caddies at the microphone”, so an immersive experience in the concentration and game of the guests is expected.

On behalf of the United States team: Fred Couplesformer golfer; Michael Phelpsswimming; Michael Strahanfootball; Ben Roethlisbergerfootball; Jr Smithballoon; Andrew Whitworthfootball; Robbie Gouldfootball; John Smoltzbaseball, Marshall Faulkfootball.

In the Rest of the World team: Ernie Elsformer golfer; ash bartytennis; Pep Guardiolafootball; Harry Kanefootball; Canelo Alvarezboxing; Ab de Villierscricket; James Milnerfootball; Jorge Greganrugby; Ricky Pontingcricket; Brian Laracricket; Ivan Rodriguezbaseball.

